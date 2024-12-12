Former midfielder-turned-pundit Roy Keane has finally lifted the lid on his war of words with an Ipswich Town fan following Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with the Tractor Boys, coincidentally Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge, last month.

Stationed at Portman Road to provide coverage of the Premier League encounter for Sky Sports, he was spotted having a heated argument with a home supporter after Marcus Rashford’s goal inside two minutes was cancelled out by Omari Hutchinson's strike just before half-time.

Back in the day, the Irishman was renowned as one of the most aggressive players in football history – and that perception has transcended into his post-retirement life after a fan shouted “F*** you Keane!” in the former Ipswich manager’s direction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keane chalked up a 1.37 points per match rate in his 81-game managerial career with Ipswich.

Amid an advert break, he stormed over to the fan (later named as Neil Finbow) and – in typical Roy Keane fashion – told him to meet him in the car park in order to iron out their issues. Finbow claims to have told the ex-Manchester United ace that he 'set us back five years and ruined our football club' on the back of his unsuccessful spell in charge between 2009 and 2011.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane was joined by the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards as he told his side of the story: “Don’t laugh. I wasn’t angry [at the Ipswich Town game].

“What happens when we’re doing matches, they send us down after the match when fans can be up or down, whatever emotions they are feeling – and people think they can abuse you, and we’re supposed to be able to accept that.

The supporter in question’s poor language, especially in front of young matchgoing fans, annoyed Keane at the time as the 53-year-old claimed he was, rather than a brawl, more than open to having a discussion about the confrontation.

“I went over to him twice – I said, ‘No problem, if you want to abuse me or if you want a discussion with me, well I’m working’. I went over to him twice at different stages, and he was swearing in front of kids.

“I said, ‘If you want to see me afterwards’ – and people thought I was asking him for a [fight] – I said, ‘I’ll see you in the carpark’. Can I ask you a question?" he then asked, while sporting a serious look on his face. "Where else was I going to see him? He wasn’t there!”

Cork-born Keane also insisted that this wasn’t the first issue he has encountered with a fan since becoming a well-renowned pundit. Less than a year ago, an Arsenal supporter was issued a ban after a physical altercation with the former Sunderland boss at the Emirates Stadium.

