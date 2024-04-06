Highlights Keane famously told young talent, Michael Stewart, he would end up playing for a pub team – but Stewart's career path took a different turn.

Despite starting at Man United, Stewart struggled to secure a regular spot and moved around various clubs before retiring in 2011.

Stewart's clashes with Keane and Ferguson shed light on the pressures young players face in trying to make it at top clubs.

As a player, Roy Keane was one of the biggest personalities in the footballing world. It's no secret that he wasn't shy when it came to making his feelings known and, now as a pundit, that's still the same today – as Erling Haaland found out recently.

In the early 2000s, if he spoke, youngsters coming up through at Manchester United would listen. And a recent story from that era shows just how brutal the former club captain could be at times.

Indeed, Keane told unproven talent Michael Stewart that he would be 'playing for a pub team in a couple of years'. All these years on, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look into what actually happened to the young Scottish footballer.

"You'll never make it"

In an episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Rio Ferdinand recalled how Keane took issue with Michael Stewart before training one day. He said:

"We were sitting on the ledge where you do your leg swings before you go out to training. 'Michael Stewart was a young lad, Scottish international, he was there and I don't know what triggered Roy, but I could hear him saying, 'You'll never make it, you. You'll be playing for a pub team in a couple years' time if you carry on the way you are'."

Keane defended his actions, saying that he felt Stewart needed the motivation. He explained himself, saying: "I was right! He ended up playing for Hibernian and Hearts. I was trying to motivate him."

What happened to Stewart

Left Man United in 2005

Stewart started out his youth career at Rangers but was picked up by Man United as a youngster and made his senior debut in October 2000. Interestingly enough, the young midfielder's first real minutes in the first team came as Keane was suspended.

Unfortunately, though, the now 43-year-old wasn't able to nail down a regular place in the team. He was loaned to Nottingham Forest in the 2003/04 season but struggled to impress at the City Ground as he failed to score or assist in 15 outings, picking up one red card.

A loan to Hearts the following season – disrupted by injury – didn't do enough to convince "genius" manager Sir Alex Ferguson of the youngster's potential either, so he was allowed to leave the Red Devils in 2005. He stayed in Edinburgh, but this time joined rivals Hibernian on a permanent transfer.

After two seasons 61 appearances, and two goals, Stewart saw his contract come to an end with Hibs. Yet again, Keane came up in his life as the free agent spent a week training with Sunderland, who were managed by the former Man United captain at the time. No deal was forthcoming, though, and so he moved back to Hearts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Stewart was the only player since the Second World War to sign for Hearts, join local rivals Hibs and then return to Hearts.

By this stage of his career, Stewart was a Scotland international – earning a total of four caps – and would actually be named club captain ahead of the 2009/10 season. A red card on his first game with the armband summed up how well that went, as he then mutual consent in May 2010.

He would move to Turkey that summer but an injury would cause him to leave Genclerbirligi by January. An unsuccessful trial with Leeds United shortly afterwards saw him end up at Charlton Athletic – where he would play just nine times before retiring in 2011.

Michael Stewart's Club Career Club Games Goals Assists Cards (yellow/red) Manchester United 14 0 0 2/0 Nottingham Forest (loan) 15 0 0 2/1 Hibernian (loan & permanent) 61 2 3 10/0 Hearts 120 15 12 17/5 Genclerbirligi 0 0 0 0/0 Charlton Athletic 9 0 1 0/0

After retiring Stewart went into punditry and also later got into politics. Indeed, in 2014, he announced his intention to stand for election as a Scottish National Party MP in the Edinburgh West constituency in the 2015 UK general election but was unsuccessful in his bid.

Ferguson Once Gave Him the Hairdryer Treatment

"I’m not sure I had ever felt so low"

All in all, it's fair to say that Stewart did a little better than end up playing for a pub team but he certainly didn't live up to expectation either. And this incident with Keane wasn't the only time he clashed with one of the main men at Old Trafford.

The Scotland international once recalled how Sir Alex blasted him for not performing well in a cup match. In the end, though, the club manager later apologised for going too far.

"It was the League Cup in 2002. Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Ryan Giggs and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all played, Stewart explained. "We were 1-0 up at the break through a Diego Forlan goal, but Sir Alex was far from happy and at half-time he went nuts at me.

"He screamed the place down and told me I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to. Somehow I made it back out for the second half but only lasted a few more minutes before he hooked me for Paul Scholes.

"I’m not sure I had ever felt so low after a game as I did that night. The thing about The Gaffer was he almost always knew what buttons to press. He’d say something to me knowing my default was I’d look to ram it back down his throat. But this one hit me hard and I was pretty down at training the next morning. I wasn’t myself.

"So after training he pulled me into his office. My first thought was, ‘Here we go again’. But instead he said, ‘Michael, I have watched the game back and I was wrong’. He went on to say he’d been over the top, that what he had said and done wasn’t right. And within the space of 12 hours I went from being devastated and down to being ready to run through a brick wall for him all over again."

All stats via Transfermarkt.