Highlights Haaland's poor performance against Arsenal highlighted a need for improvement in his general play, according to Roy Keane.

Despite his impressive goalscoring record, Haaland was criticised for his lackluster overall performance during the goalless draw.

The pressure is on Haaland to deliver in upcoming fixtures as Manchester City competes in an intense title race in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed Erling Haaland’s lackadaisical performance during a goalless draw against Arsenal in their Premier League affair, comparing his general play to that of a ‘League Two player’.

While Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola looked to gain a foothold on the English top flight title race, Haaland was unable to come up with the goods and Keane, who was on punditry duty for Sky Sports, had some stern words for the Norway striker.

“The levels of his general play are so poor. Not just today, but I think in general. He’s laying stuff off, headers, whatever it might be. In terms of in front of goal, he is the best in the world, but his general play for such a player is so poor. “He has to improve that. He is almost like a League Two player. That’s the way I look at him. His general play has to improve, but it will over the next couple of years. He’s a brilliant striker, but he has to improve his all-round game.”

Haaland’s goalscoring rate has never been in question since he set the Premier League alight in his maiden season, scoring 52 goals and registering nine assists in 53 games across all competitions. But the criticism of his all-round play is not new, though Keane's latest comments have meant the conversation has re-emerged.

Haaland Endures Day to Forget

In a meeting where Guardiola and his staff needed their star men, Haaland included, to perform, the centre forward endured a quiet day at the office. One of the best strikers in world football, the 23-year-old has scored 18 goals so far this campaign but failed to add to his tally during a rare off day.

To add to his goalscoring troubles against the Gunners, he remained relatively anonymous throughout. Having recorded just 23 touches throughout his side’s league contest, the talisman was unable to deliver the goods as they picked up a share of the spoils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland has accumulated 0.24 expected goals (xG) against Arsenal in his last three appearances against them.

His most notable gaffe against Arsenal came with seven minutes of normal play remaining when Haaland completely fluffed the ball when attempting to connect with a rebound from a late Kevin De Bruyne corner. Keane’s former teammate, Gary Neville, was dumbfounded by Haaland’s moment of madness and even compared him to someone who had never played football before.

"He's a great goalscorer but he looked like someone who had never played football before for a few seconds.”

Haaland Key in City Title Charge

Norway striker has struck 29 times this season

Haaland's poor performance, coupled with City's all-round display, means that Guardiola’s men now boast 64 points (three points off table-topping Liverpool), with them settled in third spot. Their upcoming fixtures will key in what can now be deemed an intense three-way title race, and Haaland will be equally influential if they are to secure four consecutive Premier League titles.

Erling Haaland - 2023/24 Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 24 18 5 Champions League 7 6 1 FA Cup 2 5 0 Super Cup 1 0 0 Community Shield 1 0 0 Total 35 29 6

Their goalscorer-in-chief, who has been a goalscoring phenomenon since arriving in June 2022 for an initial £51 million, has recorded 29 goals this term - 19 of them coming in the Premier League. Getting back to goalscoring ways will be at the top of his agenda when Crystal Palace visit Etihad Stadium on Wednesday after his failure to convert against the Gunners marked his fifth consecutive game for club and country without a goal.

