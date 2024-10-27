Manchester United legend Roy Keane has taken a swipe at Arsenal's mentality after they dropped points for the fourth time in the Premier League season, and the third time after leading a game following their 2-2 draw with Liverpool - with the former Red Devils midfielder stating that they were too cautious in their play and that allowed Mohamed Salah to equalise in what could be a costly result in the title race.

Bukayo Saka's opener against Arne Slot's side showed that the Gunners could seriously punish their opponents, and despite conceding to Virgil van Dijk just minutes later, Mikel Merino scored his first goal just before the break to edge them ahead. That scoreline remained for most of the second half, but when the visitors countered and scored on the break through Salah, it meant another set of points dropped for the Gunners.

Roy Keane Questions Arsenal Mentality

The midfielder won a lot of trophies in his time at Manchester United

That mentality left Keane unimpressed, and the former Old Trafford favourite used his title-winning nous to state his surprise at Arsenal failing to go for the jugular and score a third.

Mikel Arteta's Premier League statistics - Arsenal record, season-by-season Season Points League position 2019/20 56 8th 2020/21 61 8th 2021/22 69 5th 2022/23 84 2nd 2023/24 89 2nd 2024/25 18* 3rd* *Denotes current season

The pundit said on Sky Sports:

"I'm starting to worry about this Arsenal mentality now. You're 2-1 up, and I'm sitting and looking, saying 'go on, try and win the game'. "There are elements of this Arsenal team now, and it's happened for most of the season when they get themselves in front - never mind excuses about injuries or going down to ten men - [where] they always seem to sit back in as though they're settling for a 2-1 and trying to get something on a set piece, instead of going and getting the third goal. "Liverpool were there for the taking if they wanted to go for it, but it was almost 'let's hope we can win 2-1' - but if you're up against players like [Mohamed] Salah, they're good enough to punish you."

It leaves Arsenal five points behind title leaders Manchester City at this early stage in the season, with the Gunners having won just five of their opening nine games in the league - and with a record that gives them two points per game, an extrapolated total will only see them pick up 76 points at this current rate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta has won 145 of his 245 games in charge of Arsenal.

They have had tough games, and those are set to continue with consecutive away ties at European-chasing Newcastle United and Chelsea - but a favourable set of fixtures towards the Christmas period could see them iron those mistakes out before properly mounting a title charge in north London.

