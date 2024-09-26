Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed Mikel Arteta's Arsenal for having a 'small mentality' following their 2-2 draw with Manchester City. The Gunners were forced to play the entirety of the second period with ten men following Leandro Trossard's sending off, something which Keane described as 'the height of stupidity.'

It looked as though the North London outfit were going to hold on to a famous three points at the Etihad until John Stones smashed home a 98th minute equaliser. While many have praised Arsenal for their heroic defensive display, the Irishman has gone down the opposite route and has viewed it as a chink in the red and white armour.

Keane Criticises Arsenal's Tactics Against City

Manchester United icon accused Arsenal of having a 'small club mentality'

Speaking on the latest edition of the Stick to Football Podcast, Keane explained how he perceived the Gunners tactics to be like that of a small team, while pointing out that they did the same thing following Declan Rice's dismissal against Brighton weeks earlier. As per the Daily Mail, the former United captain stated:

"They were just booting it, like a small team with a small mentality. Go back three or four weeks, Arsenal did the same thing against Brighton with 10 or 15 minutes to go – the goalkeeper went down against Brighton at home. "This idea that they’ve gone to the great Man City, their mindset against Brighton at home was exactly the same – that’s my argument. I’m saying when you’ve got it, still look after it. When you do get it, try and get four or five passes together. "They were time-wasting against Brighton at home, so forget this idea it was Man City."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: On average, Arsenal have delayed the most time per Premier League game than any other team in the 2024/25 season (31.8 seconds).

Keane's comments about time-wasting come after teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly was booked by referee Michael Oliver for telling David Raya to go down injured before he had even made his professional debut. The Gunners have been big culprits of wasting time so far this season, with no other team delaying play from set-pieces more.

Ian Wright Defends Arsenal's Defensive Approach

Keane's critique of Arsenal was not one shared by co-host and former Gunner Ian Wright, who believed his counterpart was being too harsh on Arteta's men after their incredible backs-to-the wall effort. The ex-England international said: