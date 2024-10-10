Roy Keane has brandished Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen as a 'fool' for comments he made after the Red Devils' Europa League draw with FC Twente. The Danish playmaker was honest in his assessment as he claimed the opposition 'wanted it more' than his team, but former United captain Keane was left furious.

There has been a lot of speculation around Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford due to the poor performances and results in the opening months of the 2024/25 season. While fortunes in the Premier League haven't been great, the club started their European campaign with back-to-back draws against FC Twente and Porto.

Related Ranking Every Premier League Manager by How Likely They Are to be Sacked The 20 managers at every Premier League club by how likely they are to be sacked next.

Being in the second-tier continental competition, the Red Devils were expected to get off to a winning start in their opening match at Old Trafford against the Dutch opposition. Instead, the English giants were held to a 1-1 draw and Eriksen was honest in his post-match interview when he claimed: "They looked like they wanted it more than us and that can’t be right."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statsitc: Manchester United have won just three of their first 10 games of the 2024/25 season in all competitions.

The ex-captain thinks he should've kept it to himself

Close

When discussing United's recent struggles on The Overlap's Stick to Football Podcast, the Irishman brought up Eriksen's involvement in recent games. He said: "Eriksen's an experienced international player, vastly experienced. He's back in the United team for the last few weeks because the manager says he's doing really well in training."

However, Keane isn't convinced that selecting the former Tottenham and Ajax man on a regular basis will elevate United's stumbling displays: "Eriksen's not going to close the gap on Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City - absolutely not." The ex-captain went on to slam the comments the Denmark international made after the FC Twente draw:

"So he's coming out after the game a couple of weeks ago, and he actually said [they wanted it more]. "Even if you feel that and it hasn't happened where you felt they wanted it more than you, you don't bloody say it, you fool."

A fuming Keane stated he believes a senior member of the squad should be pulling Eriksen up on his public statement: "Someone should get a grip of him and say 'Why are you sending messages about us?'" View Keane's full rant below (Starting at 45.35):

He claimed they were 'disappointed as a team'

To give full context to Keane's rant, Eriksen's full post-match interview needs to be looked at. The creative midfield player was open with his comments, but also stated that his teammates are well aware of the underwhelming situation:

"Mostly disappointed as a team, I think obviously we wanted more but in the end it was far from good enough. "They looked like they wanted it more than us and that can’t be right.“

While Keane wasn't happy with the public nature of Eriksen's claim, the Danish midfielder did add that everyone in the dressing room was left disappointed with their own performance: "Everyone is looking at themselves. Everyone is a professional footballer, they know what to do and know what can’t happen and in a game like today, obviously, we don’t lose but it feels like a loss. That’s something that, at home, against Twente can’t happen.“