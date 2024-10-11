Roy Keane offered a scathing assessment of England's performance in their 2-1 loss against Greece, focusing on their defending for both goals. The former Manchester United captain was left disappointed by the errors made in the build-up to both chances, which their opponents went on to convert.

It was a drab affair for the Three Lions at Wembley, with Lee Carsley's interesting system of playing Jude Bellingham as a false nine ahead of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon not paying dividends in attack. Although the Real Madrid star did score on the night, the quintet didn't click when in possession.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Greece's victory against England was their first against the Three Lions in their history.

But it was an even bigger horrorshow in defence, with multiple errors made throughout the game, which meant that Greece could have won by an even greater margin. And Keane was far from pleased with what he saw.

Keane Left Frustrated with England's Defence

One player was singled out for his errors against Greece

Speaking after the game as part of ITV's punditry team, Keane initially started by dissecting Greece's first goal. Drawing attention to Palmer and Saka not putting pressure on the ball, the Irishman questioned how the opposition made it so far into the box without anybody making a tackle.

"I think this sums up England's performance," he said. "You've got the bodies here, but no-one actually doing their job properly. They're thinking 'Are you going do it? Am I going to do it?'

"How can this happen? Five, six England players around him... Brilliant from the striker, lovely finish, but my goodness someone has got to put a tackle in! If that happened in training you'd stop the session and go 'Are you taking this seriously?'"

He was equally disparaging of England's defending for the second goal, describing the build-up to the goal as "old school" with everyone falling into each other. He added: "There's three or four players out of position from the first header. They're on the wrong side and then it's just trouble and you're thinking who's going to react?"

However, Keane was left particularly unimpressed with what he saw from shot-stopper Jordan Pickford during the first half of the game. The £125,000-per-week Everton man made a handful of errors, including one which then required Levi Colwill to make a superb goalline clearance. And the former United man spoke about how that could then affect the team.

"That spreads a message throughout the team – the lack of concentration levels, the lack of urgency," he said at half time of the game. "What’s he doing? Do it quickly – not a good message from Pickford to send.

"That will always be there with Pickford. He's not going to change now."

What Next for England

Three Lions back in action on Sunday

England now have a chance to rectify some of the mistakes they made on the pitch during the game against Greece before returning to action on Sunday 13th October. Carsley's side will face Finland in game four of their Nations League schedule.

It is unlikely that the Three Lions will line up in a similar way to how they set up against Greece on Thursday night. There will be hope that captain Harry Kane can return from injury for the upcoming match, or one of Ollie Watkins or Dominic Solanke could be preferred to lead the line. No matter who starts, supporters will expect a much better performance than what players managed to produce yesterday.