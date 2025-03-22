Former midfielder-turned-pundit Roy Keane, speaking on ITV’s coverage of England’s 2–0 win over Albania, insisted that one player is already in danger of losing his place under Thomas Tuchel following a performance of struggle at Wembley Stadium.

On Friday night, the Three Lions won 2–0 thanks to goals from debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly and the ever-dependable Harry Kane either side of the half-time interval. The former and Dan Burn both impressed, as did the talismanic Jude Bellingham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Myles Lewis-Skelly, at the age of 18 years and 176 days, became the youngest player to score on his England debut.

But there were some players who somewhat failed their audition under the German tactician, widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football, given that, at points, it was a rather flat display against a lesser-talented nation in Albania.

Keane on Phil Foden's Struggles vs Albania

Before being substituted, the winger notched zero shots on target