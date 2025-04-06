Chances fell at both ends of the pitch as Manchester United played out to a 0-0 draw against Manchester City and ex-captain Roy Keane revealed the one thing the Red Devils missed in the derby clash.

Ruben Amorim's men were able to carve out a few half-chances from counter-attacks, but Keane insisted they lacked a certain "mindset" required to win matches of this stature. Had a larger number of players dug deeper to make the most of what opportunities arose in the tie, United may have emerged with a far more positive scoreline.

Keane: United Players Must 'Step Up'

The Irishman thought the squad lacked enough motivation