Midfielder-turned-pundit Roy Keane took aim Mikel Arteta after the Spaniard’s post-match rant concerning Leandro Trossard’s red card during their 2-2 draw with reigning champions, Manchester City. The former Manchester United man told the Arsenal boss to ‘show a bit of class’.

On the stroke of half-time, the Belgian forward was shown his second yellow card for charging through the back of Bernardo Silva during an aerial duel before proceeding to kick the ball after Michael Oliver blew the whistle.

In similar fashion to Declan Rice against Brighton & Hove Albion, Trossard was brandished his first red card of his career for the Gunners. Arteta, however, was more than displeased, saying: “It is very obvious; I don’t need to talk about it. I think the red card is very clear, very obvious what people think.”

‘Take your medicine, show some class. Your team did well today.’

In response, Keane ensured to slam Arteta for his post-match comments and suggested that it would be refreshing for a manager to come out and insist that a red card was, all in all, the correct decision rather than disagreeing with the referee’s decision.

“‘Wouldn’t it be good if a manager came out after a game and just said: ‘Yeah, you know what, he was a bit silly, it was a yellow card.’ Every manager is coming out every week going: ‘No, it wasn’t a foul, it wasn’t this, something happened five minutes earlier.’ “Just come out and be big enough… players do daft stuff on a football pitch, come out and show a bit of class and say: ‘The referee gave him a chance to send him off. We’re disappointed but we move on.’”

Understanding that Arteta, considered to be one of the best managers in world football right now, is ‘going to fight his corner’, Keane suggested that he should show some class by admitting his player’s wrongdoing rather than calling out the man in the middle. He said: "I get that he’s going to fight his corner, but every now and again come out, and I don’t just mean Arteta, managers every week are saying every decision is against them.

"Deep down he’ll be satisfied with a point. Just show a bit of class, manager of Arsenal, say that he probably deserved the yellow card, but we reacted well, we’re a big club, we move on quickly. “But they’re constantly saying, ‘it’s a disgrace.’ He said it a few weeks ago about Rice. Take your medicine, show some class, your team did well today, you’re proud of them and move on. Show a bit of class.”

John Stones’ Late Equaliser Shocks Arsenal

The points were shared in east Manchester

Just when the north Londoners looked to have stolen a march on their Manchester counterparts, substitute John Stones – who slammed their opposition for their ‘dirty tactics’ in his post-match interview – popped up with a goal in such dramatic fashion.

Pep Guardiola’s side took an early lead courtesy of the inevitable Erling Haaland, who was found by a brilliant pass from Savinho before Riccardo Calafiori expertly swept home an angled finish beyond a flailing Ederson.

Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal gained his side the lead 46 minutes in but Stones tucking home from close range after a blocked Mateo Kovacic shot in the 98th minute saw both sides go home with a point apiece in what can be considered a Premier League classic.