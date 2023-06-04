Roy Keane did not mince his words when talking about David de Gea’s performance in Manchester United's FA Cup final defeat against rivals Manchester City.

And his opinions have been echoed by United's fans as a compilation of the Spaniard’s errors emerged after the match.

It was a game to forget for De Gea in the end.

The Red Devils started in the worst possible way, conceding the fastest goal in FA Cup final history when Ilkay Gundogan scored a screamer inside 13 seconds.

Ilkay Gundogan scores fastest ever FA Cup final goal for Man City vs Man United

It looked as if fortunes might have been turning when Jack Grealish was then controversially penalised for a handball, with Bruno Fernandes cooly dispatching the penalty.

But another effort from Gundogan put City back in front, as his shinned volley found the back of the net in the second half.

Keane blasts De Gea

The German’s goal in the 51st minute was enough for City to get their hands on the trophy, meaning that they are now potentially 90 minutes away from completing a historic treble.

But United goalkeeper De Gea came under significant criticism for the second goal.

Gundogan’s effort bounced off the Wembley turf twice on its way in, and although the Premier League golden glove winner got a hand to it, it was not enough to keep it out.

And United legend Keane was not happy at all with the goalkeeper.

The Irishman has previously criticised De Gea, saying that United need to move on from the Spaniard if they want to improve.

And he reiterated his point after the game ended.

“They need a new goalkeeper and world-class striker, I'm sick of saying it!” he told ITV Sport, as per the Manchester Evening News.

“De Gea's not good enough, he is not going to be the one to take United back to winning trophies.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: TV pundit Roy Keane looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Video of De Gea’s performance emerges

Brutal remarks from Keane. And fans have backed his point up by creating a compilation of De Gea's errors at Wembley.

A lot of the footage focuses on his distribution, with the 32-year-old launching inaccurate long balls forward to try and start attacks.

There are other clips which hint at De Gea not coming to claim crosses, and, of course, the supposed error for the second goal makes the cut.

You can watch the video for yourselves below.

Watch: De Gea had an FA Cup final to forget

Fans, after seeing Keane’s remarks and the video, have subsequently made their own comments.

Many have echoed what their iconic midfielder said, wanting the club to change their goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window.

De Gea is out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign a new deal after making 545 appearances for the club.

But to the frustration of both Keane and some United fans, manager Erik ten Hag has previously said that he wants De Gea to stay.

“I think we want him to stay and he wants to stay so I think we will find each other,” he said.