Roy Keane couldn’t resist making a savage dig at his former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson during a quiz ahead of the 2022-23 FA Cup final.

Appearing on The Overlap’s Manchester derby quiz alongside ex-teammate Gary Neville, Micah Richards and Jill Scott, Keane was the undisputed star of the show during the half-hour episode.

And the former Man Utd captain left the others in stitches with a dig at Ferguson while trying to figure out the answer to one of the quiz questions.

What did Roy Keane say about Sir Alex Ferguson?

Keane and Neville were asked to name the final score in the first Manchester derby they started together during the 1995-96 season.

“I think this was 1-0, Becks free-kick, the boss not there,” Neville said to Keane.

Asked if he played in the match, Keane replied: “Of course I did, we won.”

Jill Scott then asked where Ferguson was, which presented Keane with the opportunity to let rip at his old boss.

“His son was getting married,” Keane replied.

The Irishman then added: “Obviously… because he always done what was right for Man United but he obviously went to his son’s wedding, yeah, erm…”

Neville, Scott and Richards all struggled to contain their laughter at Keane’s harsh comment about arguably the greatest football manager in history.

(CREDIT: The Overlap)

Video: Keane's savage dig at Ferguson during quiz

Watch the clip here (17:14 in the video):

Why is Roy Keane bitter towards Sir Alex Ferguson?

Keane still hasn’t forgiven Ferguson for the unceremonious manner in which he was axed from Man Utd in November 2005.

The Premier League legend, who is one of United’s greatest ever players, suddenly left the club by ‘mutual consent’ midway through the 2005-06 season.

It soon transpired that Ferguson and Keane were involved in a furious bust-up, prompted by an infamous MUTV interview from the latter following a 4-1 defeat against Middlesbrough.

Almost two decades later and Keane and Ferguson are yet to bury the hatchet.

“As much as I’m not one to hold a grudge, I wouldn’t forgive Ferguson. The media spin, how I apparently upset everybody, it was all nonsense,” Keane told the Off The Ball podcast in 2019.

“I don’t care if it’s Alex Ferguson or the Pope, you’re going to defend yourself. I think when he apologises I will probably say hello to him, yeah. But I’ve no interest in speaking to the man.”

He added: “People talk about Ferguson’s man-management. Don’t be kidded by all that. I was at the club when Bryan Robson left, when Steve Bruce left, two brilliant servants for Manchester United, and I didn’t like the way they were treated. People talk about Ferguson’s man-management. Don’t be kidded by all that.”