Roy Keane was a fantastic player.

The Irishman had great success at Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Celtic during an illustrious playing career.

He went on to coaching and had some success as a manager with Sunderland and Ipswich, before becoming an assistant manager.

While Keane was a superb player who established himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation, he was also highly controversial.

Keane hit the headlines for the wrong reasons various times during his career in football.

A thread has now emerged which details just how crazy he was during his time in the sport.

The thread, posted by popular Twitter account @UpshotTowers, mainly features controversial moments from his playing career and his time in coaching.

The thread starts: "Everyone knows Roy Keane is a mad b******. The United legend humiliated teammates, knocked out opponents and scrapped with his own manager. But that's not the half of it.

"From drunken headbutts to kung fu kicks in the dressing room, this is his story..."

It has gone viral, picking up over 2.6k retweets and 21k 'likes' at the time of writing. View it below...

Keane's story in professional football started in 1990 when he made his debut for Nottingham Forest under Brian Clough. He was hungover but still played well.

Keane soon developed a terrifying reputation. He angered Kenny Dalglish by rejecting Blackburn at the last minute and moving to United.

Two years into his United career, he stamped on Gareth Southgate in a match against Aston Villa.

It wasn't just his opponents that Keane didn't get along with. He punched Peter Schmeichel after a dispute during their pre-season tour of Hong Kong.

Keane even hit out at his own fans in a sensational rant in 2000.

Roy Keane suffered a serious injury in a match between Leeds and Man Utd in 1997. Alfie Haaland, father of Erling, screamed at Keane while he was in agony on the floor.

Four years later Keane got his revenge with a horror challenge. He showed no remorse whatsoever.

Keane helped Ireland qualify for the 2002 World Cup. But he was sent home before the tournament in Japan/South Korea began after clashing with Mick McCarthy.

Three years later, Keane went on a sensational rant where he criticised his Man Utd teammates, including Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher. He left the club shortly after.

Keane took the same no-nonsense approach as a manager. He was brutally honest with his Sunderland side, that he managed from 2006-2008.

Keane refused to sign Robbie Savage after listening to his voicemail, while he raged at a journalist after their phone rang during a press-conference at Ipswich.

Things quickly turned sour at Ipswich and he resigned.

He then became assistant manager of Ireland and he continued to berate his players.

Now a pundit, Keane has calmed down somewhat.

But he still isn't afraid to slam players and go on savage rants from time-to-time.

Keane's career in football really has been wild.