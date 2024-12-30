Today, Roy Keane is known as one of TV's best football pundits. During his playing days, he was one of the hardest footballers in the Premier League, captaining Manchester United to multiple top-flight titles.

So, given his 16-year professional playing career, he is well positioned to cast his opinion on who he believes are the three best players ever to play in the Premier League.

Two of those players played alongside Keane at Old Trafford in his latter years at Old Trafford. They would enjoy huge success at the club and on the global stage for club and country. They are Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. The other is Arsenal's Thierry Henry.

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United amid much fanfare as a teenager in 2004. He went to play 559 games for the club, in which he scored 253 goals, making him one of the club's record appearance holders.

In the Premier League alone he made 393 United appearances, scoring 183 goals. He got off to a great start, scoring a hat-trick on his debut in the Champions League against Fenerbahce.

Rooney won five Premier League titles at Old Trafford, including three in a row from 2007 to 2009. He was also part of the last United team that won the title in 2012.

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

In full flight, Thierry Henry was a sight to behold in an Arsenal shirt. He won the Premier League twice with the Gunners, including the year they went unbeaten in the league during the 2003/04 season. The Frenchman was also the top scorer in the Premier League for three years in a row.

In total, Henry scored 228 goals in 377 Arsenal games. His numbers in the English top flight were 175 goals in 258 games. With such figures, Henry is one of the greatest finishers in football history. He certainly knew how to hurt Keane's Manchester United too.

In 2001, Henry scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to give Arsenal a 3-1 victory over United. While in 2000, he scored a memorable Gunners winner at Highbury against Keane's United. At times, Henry just glided past the opposition and is Arsenal's all-time top Premier League scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo famously joined Manchester United after impressing Sir Alex Ferguson in a friendly with Sporting Lisbon. Today, Ronaldo is viewed as one of the most influential people in football. When he joined United and played alongside Keane, he was a mere promising youngster.

Yet Ronaldo quickly bent his will on the Premier League. By the time he left for Real Madrid, he had won three Premier League titles in a row for United, alongside the Champions League.

Ronaldo scored 145 goals for United in 346 games, with 103 Premier League goals in 236 games. In 2008, he won the first of his four Golden Boot awards for being top scorer in Europe. In that season he hit 31 Premier League goals, as United lifted both the Premier League and Champions League.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.