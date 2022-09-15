Key Takeaways Roy Keane and Alan Shearer had a heated bust-up during a Premier League game in September 2001.

Keane later admitted he considered retiring, aged just 30, following the incident.

The Irishman confirmed his plan to Sir Alex Ferguson but changed his mind following a conversation with his wife.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane admitted that he seriously considered retiring after an infamous bust-up with Newcastle hero Alan Shearer in September 2001. The duo of Premier League icons, who were captaining their respective teams at St James’ Park that afternoon, clashed in the closing stages of the match.

Midfielder-turned-pundit Keane went to take a throw-in before being pushed by Shearer, whose side were leading 4-3 at the time. The Irish midfielder, in typical Keane fashion, reacted by throwing the ball at the Magpies' star striker, who is the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keane's most regular opponent throughout his career was Shearer. They met on 28 occasions.

The pair then exchanged words before Keane swung a punch at Shearer, who dodged it. Referee Steve Bennett was right next to the incident and was left with no choice but to send the Red Devils skipper off.

Keane Regretted Not Punching Shearer

Widely regarded as one of the hardest players in the Premier League era, Keane admitted that his big regret, although he forcibly shoved, was not following through by punching Shearer. More surprisingly was the fact that Keane genuinely considered quitting the sport following the incident, aged just 30. He said: “I lost my temper, we were losing 4-3, I think, in the last minute. If you’re going to get sent off, the worst thing is, I pushed him.

"If you’re going to get sent off, you might as well punch him properly because you’re going to get the same punishment. "You might as well be hung for a sheep as a lamb. That’s what I was thinking afterwards. It was just a push. It was ridiculous.”

He added: “I was fed up and annoyed with myself. Especially after the match. The gaffer [Sir Alex Ferguson] never really had a go at me. I knew from his body language – ‘how much more, Roy?' I saw him the next day and I said ‘I’ve had enough’ – and I meant it.

“I came back that night and didn’t sleep a wink. I spoke to Theresa [his wife] when I got back and she said ‘You’re mad’. I said ‘I know that’. The next morning, I went to see the gaffer he said ‘you’ll miss it’ and I was convinced I wouldn’t but I suppose deep, deep, very deep down of course I knew I would miss walking out at Old Trafford." Watch the incident below:

Shearer Revealed What Happened in Tunnel

'He was waiting for me at the top of the tunnel at St James’

Speaking 16 years after the incident in 2017, Shearer revealed that an enraged Keane, a seven-time Premier League winner, was waiting for him in the tunnel. While talking on The True Geordie Podcast, he said: “It was funny because when he walked off the pitch, it was only the last minute or two of the game.

"He’d been given the red card and he was waiting for me at the top of the tunnel at St James’, we tried to get to each other but we couldn’t. It was like ‘hold me back, don’t hold me back’, but we couldn’t get to each other. It would have been interesting.”

Roy Keane's Record Against Alan Shearer Matches 28 Minutes 2,247 Wins 17 Draws 5 Losses 6 Points per match 2.00

When True Geordie said he thought Shearer would have knocked Keane out, the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer replied: “Of course I would have”. Now that’s an exhibition boxing match, between two of the English top flight's greatest-ever players, we’d all love to see.