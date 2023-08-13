Highlights Roy Keane's reaction to Daniel Sturridge's singing on Super Sunday was classic Keane.

The clip from Sky Sports Super Sunday has since gone viral after Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool.

It remains to be seen if Keane and Sturridge will have a regular on-screen partnership or if they are just warming up to each other, similar to Keane and Micah Richards' unexpected bromance.

Roy Keane is a man that is unable to hide his emotions and fans have spotted his brilliant reaction to Daniel Sturridge during Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage.

A no-nonsense midfielder during his playing days, the Irishman is not one to get involved in too much of the fun side of the football world. Although, he has softened a little bit in recent years.

He has famously been involved in on-air arguments with colleagues such as Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville in the past, and he now looks to have a new target in his sights.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool striker - Sturridge - has been confirmed as a new pundit on the Sky Sports team for the 2023/24 season, and he joined Keane and Micah Richards for the coverage of the 1-1 draw between his two former sides on Sunday.

A few successful showings last season convinced the broadcaster to give the ex-England striker a permanent role on the show, and it is always good to see a young pundit get a start in his media career.

Roy Keane's reaction to Daniel Sturridge's Sky Sports initiation

Sturridge has a very different style to a lot of established pundits - Keane included - as he is younger and takes a more light-hearted approach to conversations around the game while also having the experiences to prove he knows what he is talking about.

A solid showing on his first Super Sunday since bagging the job permanently ended with presenter, Dave Jones, saying: "We didn't even get the initiation song, Daniel."

This peaked the interest of the 33-year-old, who almost too excitedly broke into song at the request of Richards, with Usher suggested.

"'It's seven o' clock on the dot, I'm in my drop top, cruising the streets...'" sang Sturridge as he performed 'Nice and Slow' with a very impressive vocal perfromance.

Eagle-eyed viewers would be able to see Keane stare blankly into the ground while all of this was unfolding around him, no doubt questioning his career choices.

His new colleague was quick to turn in his direction to seek his approval: "Did you like that Roy?" With Richards laughing uncontrolably in the background, Keane simply replied: "Very nice, very nice," without changing his facial expression once.

Finally adding the question of: "Where did it all go wrong?", this was a brilliant moment to witness. Watch it for yourselves below.

Video: Keane's reaction to Sturridge's singing

The delivery of the very simple line was classic Keane at his best with viewers being left guessing whether he was playing along with the joke, or genuniely embarrassed to be associated with such fun-having behaviour.

He did allow Sturridge to put an arm around his shoulder, meaning there can't have been too much to read into. During his playing days, the former Man United captain would not have stood for unwanted physical contact.

Keane and Sturridge set for a long season ahead?

As this was the first instance of the pair appearing on screen together of the season, it is hard to tell if this will be a regular occurrence or if it is just a case of two polar-opposite personalities warming up to each other.

After all, no one expected the bromance of Keane and Richards to flourish in the way it has, with the latter definitely leaning towards the Sturridge approach to life.

We may even get to see Keane pull-out the famous Sturridge dance by the end of the season, or is that too much to ask?