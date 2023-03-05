Keane couldn't believe what he was hearing from Souness

Roy Keane struggled to hold back the laughter after hearing Graeme Souness’s prediction for Sunday’s huge Premier League clash between rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

It’s been a long time since Man Utd came into this fixture as the favourites - but the differing fortunes of both teams this season has been a big surprise.

Liverpool, last season’s Champions League finalists, were expected to run Manchester City close once again at the top of the Premier League table.

But after 24 games Jurgen Klopp’s side sit in sixth position - 25 points behind league-leaders Arsenal.

Man Utd, on the other hand, have been transformed this season under Erik ten Hag.

Some people even believe that the Red Devils are outsiders for the Premier League title. They currently find themselves third in the table, nine points behind City and 14 points behind Arsenal, with two games in hand.

United are full of confidence right now. Over the past couple of weeks they’ve knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League, won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Beating Liverpool at Anfield would be another huge boost for Ten Hag and his players.

What was Graeme Souness's Liverpool vs Man Utd prediction?

Despite Man Utd’s impressive recent form, Souness tipped Liverpool to beat Man Utd while speaking live on Sky Sports prior to kick-off.

“I think where Liverpool are right now, this game comes at the perfect time,” he said. “What an opportunity to put a marker down, to shut all the doubting Thomases up, and damage United.

“I fully expect them to turn up today. And it’s a long time, Kelly, since I’ve been as confident about a Liverpool win against United as I am today. I just feel they’re going to turn up today.

“I think they’ll be bang up for it today. This is a difficult place for United to come.”

Even Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher coughed when Souness said he’d never felt so confident about the Reds beating Man Utd.

Keane, along with his former United teammate Gary Neville, had a job on their hands to stop themselves bursting out laughing.

Video: Roy Keane's reaction to Souness's prediction

Watch the clip in full here:

Will Souness’s prediction come true?

Only time will tell if Souness's prediction that Liverpool will beat Man Utd comes true.

But it certainly wouldn’t come as a huge to surprise to many if in-form Man Utd emerge from this fixture as the winners.