Roy Keane had a priceless reaction when asked how far away Manchester United are from winning the Premier League title after Erik ten Hag’s side lost 2-0 to Tottenham on Saturday.

United were somewhat fortuitous to beat Wolves 1-0 in their opening match of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign last Monday. Raphael Varane scored the only goal of the game but Wolves should have been awarded a late penalty when substitute Sasa Kalajdzic was clattered by United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils then produced another underwhelming performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend. Pape Sarr put Spurs 1-0 up early in the second half before Lisandro Martinez’s own goal in the 83rd minute killed the game.

Keane, working on the game for Sky Sports, described Man Utd as the “new Spurs” shortly after the final whistle. The Irishman added: “Desperate, absolutely desperate. I always think about teams who can't do it away from home or players who aren't up for it away from home. United go away today, second half, weak, no leadership, give bad goals away.

"It's easy to play against Man Utd also, I said before the game they were poor against Wolves but they got the result and they'd be better today. They weren't. You've got to show some belief, desire, fight.”

What did Keane say about Man Utd's title chances?

Later in the evening, Keane went viral on social media for his response when asked how far Man Utd are from winning the Premier League title.

It’s been 10 years since United were last crowned champions of England (at the end of Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge) and Keane believes the mere suggestion that his former club could compete for this season’s title is crazy.

Sky presenter Dave Jones asked: “Roy, on this evidence, how far are Manchester United from the title?”

Keane’s response was emphatic: “Oh, title? Forget about it. You’re in cuckoo land. Forget about it. For titles? No chance. Not with their record, with their set-pieces, lack of goals - they need to get a striker in, so Marcus [Rashford] can go out wide. The wide players are fizzy drinks - no good to you away from home.”

Watch the clip here:

Is Keane right about Man Utd?

It’s hard to argue with Keane’s damning assessment of Man Utd. While it’s still very early in the season, Ten Hag’s side currently look a million miles behind title-favourites Manchester City, who made it two wins from two with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

They also look a long way behind the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton when it comes to performing as a team.

That said, there’s a chance that United will improve once £72 million summer signing Rasmus Hojlund makes his debut. The 20-year-old, who completed his big-money move from Atalanta earlier this month, has the potential to transform the team’s style of play.

His arrival will allow Rashford to move to his forward position on the left wing. Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho will all compete for a spot on the right-hand side of United’s attack.