Roy Keane and Micah Richards got into a heated conversation after the former Manchester United man took exception to his fellow pundit labelling William Saliba and Gabriel remarkable during Arsenal vs Manchester City. The two teams met at the Etihad on Sunday in a real top of the table clash.

While it's still early in the campaign, the stakes still felt huge and both teams performed as thought they were massive. City took the lead early through Erling Haaland's 100th goal for the club, before Riccardo Calafiori equalised with a stunning strike from distance. Another Gabriel header put the Gunners in front, but they were reduced to 10 men before half-time after Leandro Trossard received a second yellow card for kicking the ball away in an astonishingly similar situation to his teammate, Declan Rice's dismissal earlier in the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Down to 10 men, Arsenal defended like their lives depended on it in the second half and kept Pep Guardiola's men at bay for well over 45 minutes. It looked like they were going to do the unthinkable and come away with all three points, handing City their first defeat at home in nearly two years. Instead, John Stones shattered their hearts with a 96th minute equaliser. Considering their performance in the second half, Richards was effusive in his praise for Arsenal's two centre-backs.

Richards Called Saliba and Gabriel 'Unbelievable'

He was a big fan of their performance

Deemed one of the best centre-back partnerships in Premier League history, Saliba and Gabriel were at the heart of Arsenal's back line again during their match against City and Richards was very impressed with what he saw from them. Playing with just 10 men for the majority of the fixture, they managed to hold off the reigning champions until the closing seconds of the contest and the ex-City man liked what he saw from them.

"I thought Gabriel and [William] Saliba were unbelievable. Just remarkable. To defend like that for 45 minutes in the second half against the best team in the league, it was just remarkable. "Going and getting tight, dropping off, spaces, organising, Gabriel scoring a goal. When Gabriel came to Arsenal, he was making a few mistakes on the ball, but he's sort of changed his game to be reliable. Every single week. Whether it's set-pieces defending, set-pieces attacking, his overall play... I just thought he was remarkable."

Considering the magnitude of the fixture and the performance after Arsenal lost Trossard and had the disadvantage in that sense, there won't be many who disagree with what Richards said about the pair. Unfortunately, there was someone in the studio who did and that was Keane.

Keane Didn't Agree With Richards

He highlighted the fact that they'd conceded twice

While Richards was very impressed with the way Saliba and Gabriel played for Arsenal, Keane wasn't quite there and quickly highlighted the fact that the two had conceded two goals in the match. The former midfielder then went on to say that he thought the result was more about a poor City performance than it was a good Arsenal one.

"They conceded two goals. They couldn't have defended that well. They conceded two goals. Do you know what, can I tell you, it has happened before where teams can get a result with 10-men. It's like we're making out they've done something like extraordinary. "Listen, Arsenal done well, but City were really poor. No movement, no overlaps, no underlaps, so it was more poor play from Man City than Arsenal's brilliant defending."

The two men then got into it about Haaland and how Arsenal defended him in the second half and Richards went on to say he would agree with Keane's sentiment if the Gunners had performed like they did against anyone other than City.