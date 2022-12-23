Highlights Phil Foden declared his admiration for Micah Richards, branding him 'world-class' during his time at Man City.

Roy Keane couldn't believe his eears and sarcastically suggested Foden needs drug testing.

Big things were expected of Richards but he did not fulfill his lofty potential.

Whether as a player or pundit, Roy Keane has never been shy about expressing his opinion. The Manchester United legend has turned into one of the most engaging personalities covering the game since moving into the media, producing countless pieces of television gold with his no-nonsense style.

Many of Keane's finest moments behind the microphone have come while working alongside his Sky Sports colleague, Micah Richards. The pair couldn't be any more different, but their chemistry together is unparalleled. When Keane unleashes one of his brutal jibes, it's typically the players on the pitch who are in the firing line.

However, back in 2020, the Irishman simply couldn't help himself when he heard Richards described as 'world-class' by a young Phil Foden before a Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Sky Sports aired a pre-taped interview with Foden ahead of the fixture, in which he described his childhood memories of seeing Richards in action for City. Foden said, per joe.co.uk:

"He [Richards] was one of my idols. He was one of the best right-backs in the world at the time. It was just a shame he had one or two injuries."

Roy Keane's Response to Phil Foden's Claim

Keane couldn't believe his ears

Sky's coverage then headed back live to the ground after the interview was over, where Keane and Richards were both on punditry duty. Keane briefly remained on topic, expressing his appreciation for the talent possessed by the then-20-year-old Foden.

However, he was never going to let Richards being called 'world-class' slide without comment - and responded to that praise in trademark fashion. You can check out his reply below:

Keane said: "The key for him [Foden] now, is to do it week in, week out. He's made one or two mistakes but is a talented kid. His interview, he came across really well there.

"Obviously, his stuff about Micah, he probably needs to be drug tested for that!".

Keane delivered the line perfectly and then kept a straight face as Richards immediately broke into his trademark infectious laugh.

He retired at the age of just 31

In Richards' own words, he burst onto the scene, making his Manchester City debut in 2005 at the age of just 17. He soon established himself as a first-team regular and a call-up to England's squad followed a year later.

However, despite being tipped for big things, things didn't quite materialise for Richards who eventually lost his place at Man City and he departed the club for Aston Villa in 2015, having made 245 appearances and scored nine goals.

Richards was quickly made captain at Aston Villa but his spell at the club was not fruitful. Villa were relegated in his first campaign with the Midlands outfit, with Richards playing 28 times. He would make just three more appearances for the side over the next three seasons due to a persistent knee injury before announcing his retirement in 2019 at the age of just 31. He is now one of the best pundits in the UK today.