Roy Keane did not hold back after seeing Manchester United players congratulate David de Gea on winning the Premier League’s Golden Glove award.

De Gea posed for photographs with the trophy alongside his teammates after Man Utd’s final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

The Red Devils secured third place in the table thanks to a 2-1 win over Fulham - a game that saw De Gea save only his sixth Premier League penalty (out of a possible 39) since moving to England from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

De Gea is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract extension with Man Utd. The 32-year-old’s current contract expires this summer.

However, some United fans believe it’s in the club’s best interests to replace De Gea with a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer.

What did Roy Keane say about David de Gea?

Former Man Utd captain Roy Keane made it crystal clear that he shares that opinion while speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday evening.

“I’d move him on quickly, De Gea, he wouldn’t be for me,” the Irishman said. “He’s not going to get Man United back winning trophies, absolutely not.

“This idea of everyone patting him on the head is just ridiculous.”

Asked by Micah Richards if he would keep De Gea at the club, Keane responded: “No, but you wouldn’t keep him as a number two, would you? He’s been number one for about 10 years.”

When Richards said that De Gea has done well for Man Utd in the past, Keane disagreed: “I don’t think so. I think he’s done okay.”

Richards pointed out that De Gea has won United’s Player of the Year award four times, to which Keane replied: “Yeah, listen, big deal is that. It’s about what the team is achieving. I think he’s made far too many mistakes over the last few years.

“He was trying to leave the club a few years ago. He was trying to go to Real Madrid!”

Even by Keane’s standards, those are some pretty savage comments about Man Utd’s longest-serving player.

