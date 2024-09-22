Roy Keane criticised the officials this weekend, arguing that they took far too long to confirm Leandro Trossard's second booking. The 29-year-old was sent off just before halftime as Arsenal tried their best to cling on to a 2-1 lead at the Etihad Stadium in an early, season-defining clash.

Erling Haaland had opened the scoring with his 100th club goal for Manchester City, but the Gunners responded before halftime. A brilliant curling strike from Riccardo Calafiori brought them level, and Gabriel then rose highest to head in from a corner. Mikel Arteta's game plan seemed to be working perfectly, but his side was reduced to 10 men just before the break, forcing them to retreat for the second half.

Pep Guardiola's side ultimately preserved their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign when John Stones slotted the ball past Davi Raya with one of the final kicks of the game. However, it was Trossard's red card that proved decisive in the end, marking the second time an Arsenal player had been sent off for a second bookable offense after delaying play - following Declan Rice's similar fate against Brighton two game weeks ago.

Roy Keane Blasts The Officials

The former Manchester United captain criticised how long a decision took

Working on Sky Sport's panel on Sunday evening, Keane - who has long been a fault-finder for VAR's future in the Premier League - was once again at the centre of the debate over its competence, or lack thereof. "They [VAR officials] probably said 'let me see it again'" the former Ireland midfielder said. He continued:

"What do you need to see again!? If you are on a yellow card - I've said it before - you need to try not to give the referee a reason to give you another yellow card. He's obviously barged into the player, and then he has kicked the ball away. It's not even a debate. You don't need to watch it 30 times! He's wrong, and it's the height of stupidity."

In the letter of the law, delaying the restart is a bookable offence. This is a rule the Premier League have become stricter on this season, and Arsenal, at the hands of Michael Oliver - a referee who has shown red to an Arsenal player more times than he has for any other club - have felt the full force of this so far in this campaign.

The decision has split opinions once again

With this game, above any, being earmarked as one that could be the difference between Man City winning the Premier League for a fifth consecutive time and the Gunners being crowned for the first time in two decades, every decision and moment was going to be scrutinised to the maximum.

As such, Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, in direct contrast to his former teammate, criticised the referee, suggesting that he was trying to ruin the game. "This is the most important game in the Premier League so far! Soft yellow cards! Why is Michael Oliver trying to spoil it?" he questioned on Viaplay. "It’s a big game, emotions are running high—understand what you’re dealing with, but no—Michael Oliver wants to be the center of attention!"

Meanwhile, Keane's punditry partner also rebuked referee Oliver's inconsistency. Micah Richards said: “I don't understand how, after the Rice controversy, no other players in any other game can be booked for delaying a restart."