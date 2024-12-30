While the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix is now just a week away, fans have another major event to look forward to just a few short weeks afterwards.

The 2025 Royal Rumble takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday the 1st of February. One of the most-anticipated Premium Live Events in the annual WWE calendar, the show is likely to be headlined by the 30-man Royal Rumble match, with the winner earning a guaranteed world championship match at WrestleMania 41.

With several weeks still to go until the event, exactly who will be in the marquee match has yet to announced. However, oddsmakers have already priced up the marquee match and the market makes for interesting reading.

As long-time WWE fans will know, while the Rumble includes 30 entrants, only a handful have a realistic chance of taking the victory. For that reason, there’s little point in going line-by-line through the odds and discussing each man’s prospects in the match.

However, the market drawn up by SkyBet includes a number of noteworthy potential entrants - and we’ve taken a look at them in detail below.