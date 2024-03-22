Highlights Terry Rozier has struggled to help improve Miami Heat's offense, with them going from 20th to 21st in NBA rankings.

One thing that you can never do is rule out the Miami Heat, no matter where they are in the NBA standings. But, during the 2023-24 regular season, they have looked out of sorts on both ends of the floor, most notably on offense.

Having traded for point-guard Terry Rozier mid-way through the season, the hope was that he was the missing piece of the puzzle to help turn Miami’s season around, and with him now beginning to look more settled in the rotation, league insider Mark Medina has tipped the 30-year-old to lead the offensive charge and help the Heat finish the season strong.

Seeking Momentum Down the Stretch

8-6 record since All-Star break

When the Heat opted to trade Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Terry Rozier mid-way through the season, there was optimism that he could be the key piece to turning their offensive misfortunes around, with them being largely inefficient throughout the season, as evidenced by their 113.4 offensive rating, 20th in the NBA, prior to trading for the veteran.

Fast-forward to now, though, and with Rozier having featured in 22 contests with the Heat, and despite him looking more and more comfortable in the rotation as time has progressed, their offensive struggles have continued, with their offensive rating dipping slightly to 112.1, and 21st overall in the league.

Miami Heat - Statistics Since Rozier Trade Category Statistic League Rank PTS 107.8 24th ORTG 112.1 21st DRTG 111.1 6th NRTG 1.0 18th PACE 96.13 28th

Nonetheless, they have since gone 14-12 for a winning record, albeit only just above .500, and are still very much in the mix for the final automatic playoff spot, sitting a mere half a game back of the sixth-placed Indiana Pacers, as a result of their 111.1 defensive rating since Rozier’s arrival, the sixth-best mark in the league, keeping their hopes alive.

With that in mind, and the post-season fast approaching, it is no surprise that Miami are predicted as one of the teams that could cause some chaos in the post-season, with the squad led by All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo having begun to ramp things up a gear, and going 9-6 in their last 15 outings.

Tough To Envision Heat in Eastern Conference Mix

Medina trusts the Heat Culture, and highlights their resilience to never give up, but even with Rozier’s addition to the roster, the journalist struggles to see them making a deep playoff run, should they reach the post-season, and repeat history from last season where they reached the NBA Finals as the eighth seed, simply due to the plethora of talent in the conference.

“Miami’s hope is that Terry Rozier can really help jump start the team's offensive execution, pace and energy, and he's done a good job so far. But, ironically, even with him in the mix, at least in the short term, it hasn't changed things. I trust the Heat because they are who they are. They're a resilient team, and they don't like losing, but when you're looking at the Eastern Conference landscape, it is really tough to see how they fit into that mix.”

Finding His Form in South Beach

18.6 PPG in last five outings, third-best for Heat

Despite Miami's efficiency on offense remaining stagnant since Rozier's arrival, the guard has stepped up his individual production of late, something which has been very much welcomed by the South Beach outfit.

In his last three outings, he has posted an average of 20.3 points at a 42.1 percent shooting clip, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 rebounds, while having seen his shooting efficiency drastically improve from distance where he has shot 47.4 percent from three-point range, including going 5-6 from downtown for 24 points in Miami's narrow win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

This is up from his season average with the Heat of 30.9 percent from three-point range.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Terry Rozier leads the Heat in assist percentage (25.3), has the second-lowest turnover ratio (6.4) and has the best assist-to-turnover ratio (3.71) for Miami this season. For context, Kyle Lowry's turnover ratio was 11.5- nearly double.

When analyzing Rozier's impact on the team as a whole via his on/off-court splits, on the surface it initially appears that the Heat fare exponentially better without him on the hardwood, deeply contrasting the organization's likely expectations when making the trade for him.

And while statistics don't lie, they fail to account for natural settling-in periods, with Rozier having to transition from spending a number of years on a struggling lottery team where he was one of the key veteran leaders, to immersing himself in a winning culture with high expectations, and becoming a more complementary piece of the starting rotation.

Terry Rozier - 2023-24 Miami Heat On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 110.0 112.6 DRTG 113.5 105.4 NRTG -3.5 7.3 EFG% 52.0 54.7 PACE 97.29 96.67 PIE 48.0 54.1

With his improved individual on-court production, this has inadvertently improved the team, where over the past five games, with him on the court, Miami's net efficiency has risen to plus-1.8, but when he is off the court, they become outscored by 2.1 points per 100 possessions, tied with Thomas Bryant for the second-worst mark on the team.

Only Jimmy Butler's absence has been more detrimental to the team (minus-6.4).

This is particularly notable, because since arriving t South Beach, when on the court, Rozier's presence led to the Heat being outscored by 3.5 points per 100 possessions, but when he was on the bench, they actually outscored their opponents by 7.3 points per 100 possessions, by far the largest mark, and a swing of 10.8.

With Rozier now seemingly beginning to reignite his form, similar to that of which he showed on a nightly basis when with the Hornets, Miami are growing more in confidence that they can mount a last-minute late-season surge to secure an automatic playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

But, as we saw last year, it doesn't appear to matter where Erik Spoelstra's men seed in the post-season, and as long as Miami reach the playoffs, through their resilience and Heat Culture, which is ingrained in every single member of the roster, they always stand a chance.

Yet, it will be Rozier's production, along with the team's All-Stars in Butler and Adebayo, that will be fundamental in determining how far they will go.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.