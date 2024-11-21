Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, who replaced the departed Erik ten Hag at the beginning of November, has reportedly been ‘stunned’ by his new side’s lack of speed and intensity in his first training sessions upon arriving at their Carrington base.

Ahead of his first taste of Premier League action against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town on Sunday, 39-year-old Amorim has been putting his players – those not embarking on their respective international duties – through their paces.

Although reports have suggested that the Red Devils contingent have been ‘blown away’ by Amorim’s immediate influence on Old Trafford proceedings – with the Lisbon-born tactician now affectionally monikered Jose Mourinho 2.0 – the same cannot be said for the boss himself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim amassed a points per match rate of 2.29 across his 231-game tenure of Sporting CP.

According to a report from The Sun, Ten Hag’s immediate successor has been left ‘stunned’ by the size of the job on his hands following a string of introductory training sessions.

The speed and intensity – or lack thereof – on show, per the report, is something he has noted that needs immediately addressing, especially with the club sitting 13th in the Premier League, four points behind the Champions League places, after 11 outings.

As Amorim, widely recognised as one of the best young managers in world football right now, attempts to introduce his new set of talent to his set-in-stone 3-4-3 formation, the players’ lack of intensity is proving onerous.

Related Ruben Amorim's Managerial Career So Far Ahead of his first game as Manchester United boss, here is a look at Ruben Amorim's managerial career so far.

According to The Sun’s report, the ex-Braga and Sporting CP chief – ever since his inaugural training session at his new employers – has been constantly having to tell his players to up the ante and this has continued throughout the week with his first crack of the whip on the horizon.

As a result, it has been suggested that he has already 'pinpointed' a number of individuals who he has doubts about their ability to fit into his 3-4-3 high-octane style of play.

In an attempt to have them fit and firing in time for their trip to Portmand Road this weekend, Amorim’s well-drilled coaching staff and analysts have been showing demonstrations of their 3-4-3 system in action.

Such is the compressed nature of the English top flight, Manchester United do find themselves just four points off Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal – and Amorim, more than prepared for the mountainous challenge, will be vying to secure top four credentials in his maiden campaign.