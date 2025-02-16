Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has endured a tricky start to life at Old Trafford – and that was encapsulated perfectly by a 1-0 loss to fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur and the 40-year-old has come under heavy scrutiny in the immediate aftermath.

James Maddison scored the only goal of the north London-based affair as Amorim, widely regarded as one of the best young managers in world football, and his side succumbed to his ninth loss in charge of the 13-time Premier League champions.

With a plethora of top stars unavailable – Kobbie Mainoo, Amad, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer to injury and the seasoned Christian Eriksen to illness – the former Sporting CP man was shortchanged in his selection process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Postecoglou is the first Tottenham manager to do the double over Manchester United in the Premier League.

On the bench was Victor Lindelof alongside a number of players who were all under the age of 20. In fact, Sekou Kone – who was signed from Mali outfit Guidars FC in the summer – was the second oldest at 19 years of age.

Harry Amass, Chido Obi, Jack Fletcher, Elyh Harrison, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson and Jack Moorhouse – all of whom have never played in a Premier League encounter – were also named on Amorim’s substitutes bench in the capital.

But it took until the 91st minute until Amorim, who rarely tasted defeat during his time in charge of Sporting CP, made a substitution while Manchester United were trailing by a goal. Chido Obi, 17, replaced Casemiro in extra time.

Quizzed about the substitutions – or lack thereof – in his post-match interview, Amorim defended his decision. He said that he continues to treat them with caution and that it didn’t feel right when his side were chasing the game. Per the Manchester United website, he replied:

This is the hardest competition [the Premier League] in the world. I am trying to be careful with them. I felt the team was pushing for the goal and I felt I don't want to change. But they will play, they have to be ready. You try to read the game, you try to understand what you see in training. I felt the team were pushing for the goal and I didn't feel the need to change.

Irrespective of the head coach’s reasoning, fans of the Old Trafford outfit – who now find themselves sitting 15th in the Premier League, 12 points above the relegation zone – are less than pleased with him failing to place trust and importance on the exuberance of youth.

“Amorim is a coward for not making any subs before the 90th minute.” one supporter wrote, as another suggested that Amorim’s stubbornness could be his Achilles heel by saying, “Amorim’s stubbornness will be his greatest undoing.”

The majority of the Old Trafford contingent have backed him to the end since he replaced Erik ten Hag given the turbulent situation he has arrived in, but one suggested: “Amorim is not without fault there. No subs to even have a go. Horrific.”

I’m really disappointed in Amorim today, that was pathetic. You’ve got a bench full of academy players, some of which are genuinely ready to come on and make an impact, but you ignore them for 90 minutes while your team are a goal behind.

Manchester United’s mantra of ‘youth, courage and success’ was also questioned by a final fan after just one youngster was given a chance. They commented: “Youth, courage, success. And NOT trusting the young players on your bench is crazy work from any Manchester United manager.”