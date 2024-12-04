Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken out about the future of Amad Diallo, insisting that he wants him to stay at Old Trafford.

Diallo's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but the Red Devils do have the option to extend his deal by an additional year. The young winger joined the club from Serie A side Atalanta back in 2020, but he's only just started to become a key player with Amorim giving him plenty of responsibility.

Erik ten Hag seemed reluctant to rely on Diallo, but Amorim has started to utilise him in an unfamiliar wing-back role. The 22-year-old is starting to flourish, and understandably United will be desperate to see him sign a new contract at Old Trafford. As per Manchester Evening News, United will look to activate the option to extend his deal to avoid him being able to speak to European clubs in January as he enters the final six months of his contract.

Speaking before United's game against Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night, Amorim has confirmed that he wants Diallo to stay at Old Trafford. Naturally, his future is slightly in doubt due to his contract situation, but Amorim has suggested that he believes Diallo wants to sign a new deal...

“I think he wants to stay and we want him to stay. I think he wants to stay and we want him to stay."

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that talks between United and Amad are 'advancing well', and sources believe that it could be sealed by the end of the year. The respected journalist adds that Diallo is 'very happy' at Old Trafford and the management are excited by his potential.

Diallo's versatility will certainly help him during his contract negotiations. The 22-year-old is predominantly a winger, but Amorim has deployed him as a wing-back, and he's starting to make the position his own. Diallo has started on the right-hand side in both of Amorim's Premier League games in charge and has arguably been one of United's best players over the last few weeks.