Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim has not ruled out the possibility of facing the prospect of relegation to the Championship this season after losing 2-0 to Newcastle United, courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton.

The head coach’s start to life in the Old Trafford hotseat went from bad to worse as Newcastle heaped more misery with a comfortable win on Monday evening – one that now sees the club sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table, just seven points adrift of the drop zone.

Highlighting the gulf in quality between the two teams, Swedish talisman Isak nodded home Lewis Hall’s daring cross within four minutes to give the high-flying visitors the lead as Amorim's men struggled to contain the Magpies' early dominance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have now lost three league home games in a row for the first time since February 1979.

Looking ever so unlikely to score themselves, as evidenced by their zero shots on target, Manchester United found themselves with a two-goal deficit to climb after another ball into the box was not dealt with as midfielder Joelinton leaped highest to double Newcastle's advantage.

It marked the club’s nadir of the 2024/25 Premier League season so far, a fourth consecutive loss across all competitions and a low point of Amorim’s tenure as the heat on his shoulders continues to rise amid a torrid run of performances and subsequent results.

Related Gary Neville Names 'Only Three' Good Man Utd Players Since Amorim Took Over Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has named the only three good Manchester United players since Ruben Amorim took charge - Diallo, Mazraoui and Dalot.

Speaking in the aftermath of more points being dropped on home turf, Amorim – regarded as one of the best young managers in world football – was asked whether relegation could be on the cards come May 2025.

The interviewer asked, “You’re edging closer to the relegation zone. Do you feel as though it might be a battle to avoid the drop that’s going to unfold in the second half of the season?"

It has been 50 years since the last time the Red Devils, who are 13-time champions of the top flight since its restructuring in 1992, were demoted to England’s second tier – and Amorim gave a damning, yet honest, response.

"I think that it is a possibility. We have to be clear with our fans. So we have to change something. This season, it will be really hard on everybody. It can make us stronger, and we have to fight.”

Watch Amorim's response below:

When speaking to the wider media, the former Sporting CP manager took some of the blame for their recent set of results, as they have now fired blanks in three consecutive top flight outings. Insisting that there are no signs of improvement within the squad, he said:

“It is also my fault. The team is not improving. It is a little bit lost in this moment, and it is a bit embarrassing to be Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games. I think people are tired of excuses at this club. This club needs a shock.”