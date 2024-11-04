New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has already been involved in an awkward interview with the English media before even beginning his role at Old Trafford. The 39-year-old was announced as Erik ten Hag's replacement at the 'Theatre of Dreams' last week and will officially start on November 11.

Until then, Amorim will continue to see out the remainder of his duties at his current club, Sporting CP, beginning with a Champions League clash against United’s arch-rivals Manchester City on Tuesday night. During his pre-match press conference, Amorim found himself in an awkward exchange with Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill, who appeared to try and get the coach to give an answer in English despite already being told he wasn't going to.

Amorim Refuses to Answer Question in English

The reporter continuously nagged Amorim to answer for his 'English fans'

Ahead of the big midweek clash, Cotterill was given the opportunity to speak with Amorim during Monday’s press conference. The reporter claimed that fans missed hearing Amorim speak in English and requested that the 39-year-old answer one question in English specifically for Manchester United supporters.

After Amorim and a member of his PR team clarified that he would only be responding in Portuguese, Cotterill asked if he was aware that a victory against Pep Guardiola’s side would make him an instant hero at his new club, but again requested a response in English. When Amorim declined, an awkward exchange followed, with Cotterill insisting that he only wanted a 10-second response in English, complaining that all of Amorim’s answers had been in Portuguese.

Cotterill’s approach mirrors a similar incident with Erik ten Hag, who famously refused to speak to the reporter after attending a game at Selhurst Park before his United tenure began. Fans on social media were quick to praise Amorim for his composed reaction to the situation.

The Portuguese coach also referenced Sir Alex Ferguson during the press conference, remarking that if Sporting were to beat City, expectations at Old Trafford would soar, and he’d be seen as a reincarnation of the legendary Scottish manager.

