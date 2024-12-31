Ruben Amorim was unhappy with Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund’s efforts in their 2-0 loss at home to Newcastle United and was seen ‘berating’ the Danish striker just seven minutes into the contest, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

United slipped to another home defeat on Monday night, as first-half goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton made the difference for the visitors and handed Amorim his sixth loss in his first 11 games as Old Trafford boss.

It was a night to forget for Joshua Zirkzee – the Dutch striker started alongside Amad Diallo as one of the two options behind Hojlund but lasted only 33 minutes before being replaced by Kobbie Mainoo in the first half.

However, according to Luckhurst, Amorim was also unhappy with Hojlund – the 21-year-old visibly frustrated the Portuguese tactician ‘for not pushing high enough’ and was ‘fortunate to start’ on Monday night:

“Amorim berated Hojlund after seven minutes for not pushing up high enough. If Hojlund had done a cursory amount of research, he would have known what Amorim demands from his striker. Overpriced and overpromoted, Hojlund was fortunate to start.”

Hojlund, who made his 22nd appearance of the season on Monday, struggled to make his presence felt once more, attempting zero shots on target, missing one big chance and winning just three of his 10 duels in 90 minutes on the pitch.

The Danish international has scored just once in his last 10 games in the Premier League, and his dry spell could become a point of concern for Amorim, who is expected to target a new striker in 2025.

United have now lost three consecutive games at home for the first time since the 1962/63 season and remain 14th in the Premier League table heading into their visit to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils have managed just one win in their last six games in the league and are now only seven points above the bottom three, following Ipswich’s shock 2-0 win over Chelsea.

