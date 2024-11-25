Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has challenged Joshua Zirkzee to do better in a red shirt after watching his side struggle to a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Sunday - with the Portuguese gaffer stating that the Dutchman's instincts in the box need to improve.

Zirkzee came on for the final 20 minutes of Amorim's United debut as his side pushed for a late winner in Suffolk, but with just 14 touches of the ball and one shot off target which ended up in row Z, the attacker did little to help United climb into the top half for the first time since mid-September with a lack of presence in the final third.

Amorim States What Zirkzee 'Must Understand'

The Dutchman wasn't decisive enough in the final third

Amorim has since scorned him for his efforts, stating that Zirkzee must understand that he needs to get into the area in intense moments when crosses are coming in - and that must change before he can start firing. Amorim said after the game:

"They want this, the players want this, they don't know how to get it, that was my feeling," "You start discovering things that you didn't know like Garna [Alejandro Garnacho], can hold the ball between lines, you can understand that by seeing the games because he's always open so you try to find these things. "Bruno Fernandes, he improved his game by playing near the ball. So he can give us the long pass but you cannot put him there all the time because he wants the long pass all the time." "At the end of the game we are around the box with two strikers, Josh [Zirkzee] has to understand that he has to go into the box for the crosses. We are doing some things, not in the right moments. That is something we have to address."

Zirkzee, who is thought to be on £105,000-per-week and has previously described himself as a 9.5 - somewhere between the number nine and number ten roles - has only scored once for United this season, with a goal on his Premier League debut against Fulham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee has one goal in 18 games for Manchester United.

However, with Rasmus Hojlund finding his way into the side after injury and Amorim seemingly preferring Marcus Rashford as the sole striker after the Englishman began up front against Ipswich, it has left Zirkzee with a real mountain to climb going forward, and his United future seems to be in doubt already at such an early stage.

