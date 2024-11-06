Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim's arrival should help Manchester United star get his career back on track.

Amorim's system may help Rasmus Hojlund thrive, with the front three working as one in a 3-4-3 formation.

Hojlund has the potential to become Amorim's new version of Viktor Gyokeres.

After becoming Manchester United's top goalscorer in his debut season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions, Rasmus Hojlund's recent performances have taken a significant downturn. The Denmark international hasn't been the same since returning from injury, and after finding the net just once so far in the 2024-25 campaign, he faces an uphill battle to remain at Old Trafford as the club continues to go about its reconstruction phase.

With Erik ten Hag recently dismissed and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim quickly appointed as his successor, the transition between eras naturally raises questions about who will stay, who will go, and who will thrive under the new leadership. Amid rumours linking Viktor Gyokeres to a move alongside his departing manager, it was only reasonable that Hojlund’s situation would attract the most attention and evoke even more uncertainty.

Nevertheless, as the Old Trafford faithful did their homework on their new manager on Tuesday night, with Amorim’s Sporting facing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League, the idea of United’s striker department becoming a revolving door was quickly put to rest. Sporting danced to a 4-1 victory to nip the bud in Guardiola's unbeaten run, and while Gyokeres scored a hat-trick, Red Devils fans are now more convinced that Amorim will rejuvenate Hojlund rather than work his magic in the transfer market.

Why Hojlund Could Thrive Under Amorim

Amorim can help the Dane blow more hot than cold while leading the line

Hojlund has shown plenty of promise since joining Manchester United from Atalanta in August 2023. While the Dane has not always been prolific, he has made his mark while showing the potential to become a goal machine with the desired service. Still only 21 years old, one trait he does hold over other options is an admirable work ethic.

In recent months, it hasn't mattered whether United have ebbed or flowed, the striker has always made the effort to drag his team through sticky patches. This complements Amorim's system perfectly, as the Sporting manager loves to use a 3-4-3 system, which sees the whole team contributing to attack and defence, while the role of the centre-forward becomes more than just finding the back of the net.

With the potential of the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho playing the inside forward roles, Hojlund's all-action manner, which often sees him try to make runs, dribble, hold-up play, and create and score chances all by himself, won't go unrewarded, with all three forwards being encouraged to work more like a three-headed monster than three individuals all going about their business on their own. This reversal of a disjointed attack that Ten Hag set about has given rise to United fans suggesting Hojlund is in line for a revival under the new manager.

"I feel the most player will benefit from Amorim and will thrive under him is Hojlund," One United fan took to X to suggest. "Obviously the CF plays an important role in Amorim’s 343 system." Meanwhile, another added: "I hope Hojlund is licking his lips at the prospect of what he can become under Amorim. I also hope he's ready to put in the work," and a third remarked: "I genuinely hope United don’t buy Gyokeres, we’ve better at home, Hojlund is a better player, he just hasn’t fully unlocked his potential yet."

A fourth optimistic fan wrote: "Watching Gyokeres again, and Hojlund is absolutely going to cook under Amorim. Use your life saving to buy stocks." While another commented: "Just up thinking what Amorim would do with Hojlund. Genuinely think he'd make a beast out of him."

What's more, in an interview with The Sun, Quique Sanchez Flores, who managed Amorim during his playing days at Benfica, also gave his take on how Hojlund would fare under the tutelage of the new United boss. The Spanish tactician quoted the example of Gyokeres to suggest that the 21-year-old Danish international would succeed with the Portuguese helmsman in charge of last season's FA Cup winners.

“I remember him as a clever, elegant and committed footballer," he reminisced. "He was always close to his team-mates. The way his teams play reflects a high standard of discipline. He has a similar work ethic to former United manager Jose Mourinho. Only time will tell if Ruben can reach his level."

“But, more importantly, he understands the mentality of the players in this new generation. With respect to Hojlund, the pack is the strength of the wolves. He is a good striker but he will only hit his high standards again if the team changes its level of performance. And Ruben now has the chance to train very good players in Manchester. Yes, he can do with Hojlund what he did with Gyokeres.”

Hojlund Voices Excitement Ahead of Amorim Era

It's not just United fans who have been doing their homework on the 39-year-old

The striker himself will more than likely have also been among those watching on Tuesday night as Sporting striker Gyokeres scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 thumping of Manchester City in Amorim's penultimate game in charge. And since last week's changing of the guard that took place at Old Trafford, the Standard revealed he reached out to Denmark team-mate Morten Hjulmand, who currently plays under Amorim at Sporting, for insight.

"I am really looking forward to this," Hojlund told Danish outlet Tipsbladet. "He has great ideas. I’ve seen how they play. I spoke with Morten Hjulmand about it, and he is also very pleased with the coach, so I am eager for him to start.

"From what I’ve seen so far, he plays a three-man defence, and it might be a bit different from what I’m used to in the past. So, it will be exciting to see how he implements his ideas, and I am looking forward to working with a young, ambitious coach. I think that’s a good thing, he understands what modern football is about. I don’t necessarily see his youth as a negative aspect. On the contrary, it could even bring something extra."

He added: "We usually talk at the club or when we are with the national team about how things are going. There, Morten Hjulmand only talked about the great ideas and a slightly different approach than what he might be used to." Hojlund and Amorim will work together for the first time on November 11, which is the date the 39-year-old takes charge of his first game as Man United boss, against Ipswich Town away from home in the Premier League.