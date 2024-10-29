Manchester United could see a huge boost in their bid to land Sporting boss Ruben Amorim in the coming days - with reports stating that the Primeira Liga champions have already lined up their replacement for their manager in current youth team manager Joao Pereira.

Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday after a disappointing start to the Premier League season, and within 24 hours, links to Amorim have already grown much stronger, with the Red Devils thought to be in talks for the young gaffer alongside being willing to pay for his release clause. And a new development has sparked further intrigue, with reports from Portugal stating that Sporting have already lined up their replacement.

The 39-year-old boss looks to be the frontrunner for the Old Trafford role

The report from Portuguese outlet O Jogo states that Amorim's departure to United is 'close to being finalised', with Sporting already preparing for his successor as the Red Devils aim to quickly close a deal that would see Ten Hag's replacement turned around in no time.

Ruben Amorim's statistics against Portugal's big four Record against Matches managed Record - wins-draws-losses Porto 18 5-5-8 Benfica 13 6-3-4 Braga 12 8-2-2 Sporting (as Braga manager only) 2 2-0-0

Sporting are preparing to appoint Pereira as their manager, with the former Portugal international currently managing the club's 'B Team' - and his arrival would at least be a temporary solution to Amorim's quickfire exit if he was to leave for the bright lights of the Premier League.

Pereira, who played for both Sporting and Benfica in the capital, has been working with the youth team to mimic Amorim's tactics for the senior side, and so he would fit seamlessly into how the Primeira Liga champions would like to play - and having already received praise from Amorim, he's a ready-made replacement which could force United into a move for Amorim's services without any stumbling blocks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has won two league titles with Sporting - ending a 19-year hiatus for the club.

If he does join United, Amorim will be their youngest manager in over half a century since Wilf McGuinness in the 1960's, and the young Portuguese tactician would certainly have a lot to prove having only ever managed in Portugal before with Benfica - whom he took charge of for just 13 games before Sporting came calling - and a further 237 to date at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Winning every single game in the Primeira Liga this season, including seven games without even conceding a goal, alongside taking seven points from nine in the Champions League, Amorim is currently at the peak of his powers in the Portuguese capital and United could be chasing their chips in when the stakes have never been higher.

