Ruben Amorim has agreed to become the Manchester United manager. This follows the sacking of Erik ten Hag, who won trophies during his time in charge of the Red Devils. He finished eighth in the Premier League last season, though, and so far in the 2024/25 campaign, they are 14th after the opening nine matches.

Backing ten Hag in the summer was INEOS' first major blunder since becoming minority stakeholders in early 2024. With the Dutch manager now departed, Amorim looks to be the favourite to take the managerial hot seat at Old Trafford. The former Portuguese midfielder enjoyed a successful playing career, winning the Primeira Liga on three occasions for Benfica. He has also enjoyed success in his very short coaching career, which started at Casa Pia in July 2018. His best achievements so far include winning the Primiera Liga twice as Sporting CP manager, breaking the traditional dominance of Benfica and Porto. Here is everything you need to know about Amorim's coaching career, with a closer look at what United fans expect.

Early Life and Background

Hard-working midfielder as a player

Amorim was born in Lisbon in January 1985. As a player, he typically played as a central midfielder but was also utilised at right-back sometimes. He joined Clube Atletico Cultural youth academy at the age of 13 before signing for Portuguese giants Benfica two years later. He then signed for Belenenses in 2002, where he made his professional debut in December 2023. The hard-working midfielder spent five years there before re-signing for Benfica on a professional basis after the expiration of his contract.

Amorim enjoyed his most successful period at Benfica under the management of Jorge Jesus, who remains one of the most important figures in shaping the 39-year-old's footballing philosophy. Under Jesus, he won the Portuguese top flight three times, along with seven domestic cups and an appearance in the UEFA Europa League final in 2013/14 - a game they lost on penalties to Sevilla. His only other trophy was on loan at Braga in the 2012/13 campaign, when they won the Taca de Liga.

He also made 14 appearances for his country during his playing career and was part of the World Cup squad in 2010. Four years later, he was selected again for Portugal's World Cup squad, making his first start against Ghana in the final match of Group G. They won the game but were eliminated on goal difference, and this was ultimately Amorim's final cap for the national team.

Coaching Career

Jose Mourinho is Amorim's idol

Amorim retired from professional football in 2017 and quickly earned his coaching licence with the Lisbon Football Association. As well as this, he completed a postgraduate degree in High Performance Football Training, at the Faculty of Human Motricity - an attempt by the 39-year-old to improve his body language, especially when his teammates and players who he was coaching made mistakes. Jose Mourinho was a professor here, and Amorim did an internship under the 'special one', while he was the United manager in 2017. Despite the influence of his former manager Jesus and admiration for Pep Guardiola, the 39-year-old's coaching idol was revealed as being Mourinho in an interview with Tribuna Expresso in November 2017. He said:

"There are coaches who have a way of watching the game that I like, like Guardiola, but for me, the role model is Mourinho, because I watch the ball in a way that's more similar to Mister Mourinho, that is, he analyses the opponents very well and sets his team up, not just with a certain style of play but thinking a lot about how to adapt to win."

After completing his education, Amorim began his coaching career at Casa Pia in July 2018, who were in the third tier of Portuguese football. After a tricky start, he changed to a back three in his third match, which helped change the fortunes of his team around. In January 2019, Casa Pia were deducted six points because Amorim was giving instructions on the touchline without having the required coaching badges. Despite the suspension of some of the bans and fines imposed on Casa Pia, the former Benfica midfielder resigned as coach of the club later that month.

In September 2019, Amorim was appointed as the manager of Braga B, the club's reserve team. After impressing at this level, he was promoted to become the first-team manager in December 2019, replacing the outgoing Ricardo Sa Pinto. In his first three months in charge, he won 10 out of 13 matches, including a victory in the final of the Taca de Liga, the Portuguese League Cup, against Porto. As well as this, he secured a famous victory against his former club, Benfica, securing Braga's first away win against their opponents in 65 years.

This prompted Sporting CP to pay Amorim's €10m (£8.6m) release clause in March 2020, on the advice of the club's sporting director, Hugo Viana. The decision to appoint the young coach was a bold one, as it was the third-highest buyout clause ever for a manager. Viana, who will become Manchester City's director of football next season, was a former teammate of Amorim and was impressed by his credentials along with Sporting president Frederico Varandas.

They were vindicated for this appointment, as the 39-year-old won Sporting's first league title in 19 years in the 2020/21 campaign, implementing a clearly defined style of play that consisted of playing a back three. He won the league for the second time in the 2023/24 season, while also triumphing in consecutive years in the Taca de Liga. Other achievements included qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in 13 years in the 2021/22 campaign. So far this year, Sporting have won their first nine matches in the Primeira Liga, as well as securing seven points from three in the Champions League.

Ruben Amorim Manager Stats Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Per Game Casa Pia 4 3 0 1 2.25 Braga B 11 8 2 1 2.36 Braga 13 10 1 2 2.38 Sporting CP 227 161 33 33 2.27

Management Style and Tactics

Renowned for his back three

Amorim's two favourite systems are 3-4-3 and 3-4-2-1. Players with specific skill sets are required to make his preferred tactics work effectively, especially the wing-backs who are required to be dynamic in their forward runs and creative with their passing and crossing. When building up, the central centre-back in the back three usually moves into the midfield, while the wide centre-backs are much more progressive and look to kickstart dangerous attacks with balls to players in between the lines.

The 39-year-old likes his two central midfielders to provide security in possession, relying on the wing-backs and central attacking players to provide the team's goal threat. Sporting's forwards are very versatile and are adept at creating chances from deep in central areas, but can also run into the wide channels to provide an outlet in the build-up - a useful tactic in tight European and domestic games when they are being pressed higher by their opponents.

Given that they are the dominant team in the majority of their domestic matches, they often come up against a low block. When trying to break down the opposition, Sporting often utilises a 3-2-5 attacking structure, with the attacking wingers inverting and wing-backs holding the team's width. This relies on progressive passers at centre-back who look to find passes to one of the five players in central areas or to one of the wing-backs who cross the ball to hit Viktor Gyokeres. Since joining Sporting in July 2023, the Swedish striker has scored 57 goals in 64 games, and if Amorim lands the United job, it would not be a surprise to see the Red Devils pursue him. In 2023, Bruno Fernandes praised Amorim's management style, believing that his skillset is adaptable to leagues outside of Portugal. He said:

"I think all the qualities are there to be able to succeed in English, French, or Spanish football. "Obviously, we know that the Premier League is probably the most desired. The qualities [to succeed in England] are there and he has everything to take the next step, in my opinion."

While Mourinho is the young manager's idol, his tactical approach is somewhat different to the three-time Champions League winner. Like Mourinho, the 39-year-old is extremely charismatic and has an innate ability to communicate effectively with the players, fans and the media. Speaking to BBC Sport about Amorim's coaching philosophy, Guillem Balague said:

"Amorim would admit he is still adding layers of knowledge to his methods but he still believes football only makes sense if those watching are thrilled by it." "As well as those lessons from his former coach Jorge Jesus, Amorim looked closely at those who show a special quality as leaders, including Mourinho. "He is, though, an enthusiast of spectacular, offensive football, with lots of goals, domination and control. He is a crowd pleaser."

Sporting's attacking structure - Famalicao 0-3 Sporting - 26th October 2024

Stats gathered from Transfermarkt - correct as of 30/10/24.