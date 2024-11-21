Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim has been named the new head coach of Manchester United, replacing Erik ten Hag.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United in 2013, the club have not won the Premier League title, faltering to an eighth placed finish last season. Despite Erik ten Hag's FA Cup final victory against Manchester City in May 2024, he was dismissed by minority owners INEOS in October. He was promptly replaced by Portuguese Ruben Amorim, who officially started as the new head coach on Monday 11 November. His first game will be against Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday 24 November.

The 39-year-old has added five new coaches to United's staff, including his assistant head coach, Carlos Fernandes. On 11 November, the Red Devils announced that four coaches had left the club, including Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was in interim charge for three matches. Here is a closer look at the coaching staff at United for Amorim's first few months in the Old Trafford spotlight.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United Coaching Staff Staff Member Role Joined Manchester United Carlos Fernandes Assistant head coach 2024 Adelio Candido First-team coach 2024 Emanuel Ferro First-team coach 2024 Jorge Vital First-team goalkeeper coach 2024 Paul Barrier Physical performance coach 2024 Eduardo Rosalino Analyst 2024 Craig Mawson Goalkeeper coach 2019 Andreas Georgson First-team coach 2024 Darren Fletcher First-team coach 2020

Carlos Fernandes

Assistant head coach

Fernandes worked with Amorim at Casa Pia, SC Braga and Sporting CP and is considered to be his right-hand man. When Amorim was playing for Benfica's first team, Fernandes was a coach in the club's youth setup at the age of 18. In 2018, he joined the 39-year-old as an assistant manager at Casa Pia after a successful spell as the youth manager for Benfica.

The 29-year-old coach has stuck with Amorim at every club since as his closest advisor. He is believed to have strong opinions, with his voice holding weight with the players during his time at Sporting CP. Fernandes' ability to communicate effectively with the players tactically and emotionally was something that Amorim was quick to point out. In February 2022, the 39-year-old spoke about the importance of Fernandes to his coaching staff. He said:

“He’ll be a much better coach than me. I often say if I become Bobby Robson, then he’ll be my Jose Mourinho! But there’s plenty of time, we’ve signed a 15-year deal!”

Adelio Candido

First-team coach

Adelio Candido is only 28-years-old, meaning eight players in the United squad are older than him. Jonny Evans, who is in his second spell at the club after originally leaving in 2015, is nearly nine years older than the incoming first-team coach. Like Fernandes, Candido joined forces with Amorim at Casa Pia and has remained as part of his coaching staff at every club since. Amorim joined Casa Pia in July 2018, but Candido had already been at the third-tier Portuguese side for a year.

While Fernandes likes to stand alongside Amorim during matches, Candido often sits in a higher-up position in the stands to gain a different tactical perspective. He relays his thoughts on the game to Fernandes through headphones, which is then reported back to the 39-year-old. Candido is undoubtedly a hardworking, thoughtful coach who has completed a master's degree in football. It is worth noting that his arrival is subject to a visa.

Emanuel Ferro

First-team coach

Emanuel Ferro is much older than Fernandes and Candido, coming with experience of coaching at the Benfica youth team and in Kuala Lumpur at the age of 45. The first time Amorim and Ferro met was 15 years ago, when the 39-year-old head coach was a player at Benfica. When Amorim was appointed as the Sporting CP manager, he quickly moved to get the 45-year-old appointed as one of his assistants.

Ferro had already spent time in the club's youth setup and as the assistant manager for the B team. He was believed to be crucial to Amorim's understanding of the club, and his track record of improving young players at various teams across the world impressed the United head coach. One of his key strengths is his ability to motivate and communicate effectively before and after matches. At Sporting CP, his experience demanded respect from the players, helping the club win their first league title in 19 years in 2021.

Jorge Vital

First-team goalkeeper coach

At the age of 63, Jorge Vital will be the oldest member of Amorim's coaching staff. Vital and Amorim first met in 2012 when they were both at Braga. Seven years later, they crossed paths again, with the 63-year-old still the goalkeeper coach, but this time the former Portugal international was the head coach instead of a player. When Amorim was appointed as the head coach at Sporting CP, he brought Vital along with him and he has also stayed loyal with him to join United.

Vital is renowned for being an eccentric and energetic coach who has occupied the same role for over 20 years now. Under Amorim, he is in charge of all the drills for the goalkeeper, but does not participate in all of them due to a leg injury. As per The Athletic, his English isn't one of his strengths, with a former Sporting CP colleague saying:

"I'd be surprised if he could say two sentences in English."

Paulo Barreira

Physical performance coach

Paulo Barreira has already worked for Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as stints in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, before joining Amorim at Sporting four years ago. The 42-year-old is an injury prevention and conditioning expert. He specialised in hamstring injury prevention at Liverpool John Moores University and has helped players recover from long-term concerns in the past.

One of the players he helped was Hector Bellerin at Arsenal. Speaking about the role of Barreira in helping him recover from his anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) in 2019, Bellerin said:

"We became really good friends. I liked how he worked as a physio. He knew what to say to calm me down and make me feel good. I trusted him."

Keeping players fit was a huge concern for the Red Devils last season. In fact, United had the most injuries in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, with 45 separate issues recorded and 1,620 days lost to injuries.

Eduardo Rosalino

Analyst

Eduardo Rosalino is perhaps the most low-profile new arrival in Amorim's coaching staff. The 39-year-old is a quiet, hard-working analyst who has been at Sporting CP since the 2013/14 season. He officially became the first-team analyst in 2014. It is likely that he will occupy a similar position at United, helping Amorim analyse the tactical intracies of the opposition through in-depth video analysis. The arrival of Rosalino is subject to a visa, but it is not anticipated that there will be any issues and the Portuguese analyst will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

Jose Chieira, who worked as the head of scouring at Sporting under Amorim, spoke about the role of Rosalino when talking to The Athletic. He said:

"He is an extraordinary professional, incredibly competent. He really understands the game, particularly when it comes to tactics, the collective side. He was always very dynamic using new technology and has a cohesive team. He's not someone who speaks a lot, but when he does, people respect him."

Craig Mawson

Goalkeeper coach

Craig Mawson was appointed as the club's goalkeeper coach in 2019 under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Previously, he had been the U18 goalkeeping coach at Burnley for nine years. With the departure of van Nistelrooy, Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar, and Pieter Morel on 11 November, Mawson's future at the club was uncertain.

Despite the fact that Amorim has brought Vital with him from Sporting, it is understood that the 45-year-old will remain in the same role under the new Portuguese head coach. Whether his day-to-day coaching changes remains to be seen, but Mawson looks like he'll be staying at the 20-time league champions for the foreseeable future.

Andreas Georgson

First-team coach

Andreas Georgson was one of the few coaches to survive the ten Hag sacking. In the summer, he was appointed as a first-team coach, specialising on set-pieces, leaving Lillestrom where he was the head coach. Previously, he has worked at Brentford, Arsenal and Southampton. Georgson was appointed as a set-piece coach at the Saints by Jason Wilcox, who now operates as United's technical director.

On 14 November, Georgson had an interview with Skanesport, breaking down his role at United. He said:

"I am responsible for fixed situations, individual development and drive the work with our identity as a team together with the head coach. "The job was perfect, but the timing was bad. My first special competence is set pieces and throw-ins and that is also what we have prioritised during the first period. That's where I have a unique knowledge bank and a unique method, which has worked in all clubs. "Over time, we have also laid the foundations for the individual development programme and our identity as a team, and slowly I have also started those processes, which is very fun."

Given the importance of set pieces in the Premier League now, Georgson has likely been kept on to prove his worth and improve United's record for the remainder of the season. In 2024, the Red Devils have scored 11 goals from set pieces, which is the fourth worst out of the 20 current top-flight teams.

Darren Fletcher

First-team coach

Finally, Darren Fletcher has been kept on in his role as first-team coach. The former United midfielder played over 300 times for the Red Devils and has been coaching at the club since 2020. In October 2020, the Scotsman was part of the under-16s staff before he was promoted to become a first-team coach in January 2021. A couple of months later, he was appointed as the club's technical director, and he was replaced by Wilcox in April 2024.

The 40-year-old has been working as a first-team coach since the start of this season, and despite the removal of ten Hag, he will keep his position at the club. Recently, he was charged with misconduct on the touchline during United's 2-1 win against Brentford for using "abusive and/or insulting words" in the direction of the match officials.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, BBC Sport, Skanesport and The Athletic - Correct as of 20/11/24.