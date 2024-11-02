Early in their tenure, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS leadership team have made a positive impact on Manchester United. They've already laid out plans to revitalise Old Trafford, and their hands-on approach is a welcome shift for a fanbase that felt neglected under the Glazers. However, transforming the club's fortunes is no quick task, and the new management still has its challenges.

Their hardline, all or nothing mentality, while causing delays—such as in the decision to renew Erik ten Hag’s contract back in July—also led to swift moves to find his successor. In his first interview since joining the Red Devils, Ruben Amorim discussed this "take it or leave it" strategy. The former Sporting manager revealed that the one thing he had requested during the fast-paced contract negotiations was for him to join at the end of the season, but the Premier League outfit's stance was simple: now or never.

Speaking about his move, as per Portuguese oulet Record 75 Anos, the 39-year-old said that his time at Sporting, which saw him dislodge Benfica and Porto to win two league titles, was "the best period of my life", but made it clear why he was ready to move on. He explained:

"I can't say much. It's a time for people to feel what they have to feel. I wanted to explain the situation. At the start of the season, and the president is there to confirm it, I had a conversation with him and Viana, and I said that, whatever happened, it would be my last season at Sporting. The season started and we began to have a very good season. United came along, paid the clause, above the clause and the president defended their interests. I never discussed anything with the president.

"The only request I made was for it to be at the end of the season and I was told that it wasn't possible, that it was now or never. I had three days to decide on something that completely changes my life. It's not the first time I've had my clause paid by another club. Nor the second. I wanted that club and that context."

Amorim will officially take charge at Old Trafford on November 11 after fulfilling his obligations with the Portuguese club, with his first match in charge being against Ipswich Town after the international break on November 24.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take interim charge of the Red Devils until then, having started his temporary spell off with a 5-2 win against Leicester City in midweek.