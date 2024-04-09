Highlights Ruben Amorim is the frontrunner for the Liverpool job, and he could bring Sporting Lisbon players to Anfield if he signs.

Dean Jones suggests that Liverpool are interested in Goncalo Inacio and Morten Hjulmand to potentially replace Joel Matip and Thiago, who are out of contract.

Other clubs in Europe also hold an interest in Viktor Gyokeres and Pedro Goncalves in a potential firesale at Sporting.

Ruben Amorim looks to be the frontrunner for the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool job with the Reds aiming to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season - and if he does make the move to Merseyside, the Sporting Lisbon boss could bring two players to Anfield with him according to journalist Dean Jones.

Amorim has wowed clubs across the continent with his club looking likely to win a second Primeira Liga title in four years following a 19-year hiatus from Portugal's top prize. Just 39 years of age, he is one of Europe's best young coaches, and after repeated links to Liverpool, reports have suggested that a verbal agreement has been completed between himself and the club. And if he does make the move, Jones believes that Amorim could bring a swathe of players from the Portuguese capital with him to bridge the gap between moving from Portugal to the Premier League - namely Goncalo Inacio and Morten Hjulmand.

Liverpool's Interest in Sporting Lisbon Players: Latest

Liverpool have looked at Sporting players in the past

We already know that Inacio has been liked with the Reds in the past. The Mirror reported back in December that Liverpool were one of the clubs showing an interest in the defender, alongside bitter rivals Manchester United. Further reports from Portugal suggested that Liverpool scouts watched Inacio for his country against Bosnia back in November, keeping tabs on the 28-year-old.

Nothing has cropped up in terms of Hjulmand as of yet, though with Liverpool’s defensive midfield options not as strong as they were with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at the club, he could be of interest to the Merseyside club in the near future.

Jones: Liverpool Have Interest In At Least Two Sporting Players

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones says that he would it would be hard to believe that Liverpool aren't already in the hunt for some of Sporting's players after a season of major success at the Estadio Jose Alvalade - something that Amorim could take advantage of.

"As expected, now that the two big matches against Benfica have passed by it is the case that Liverpool are able to look into the details of signing him as their manager more easily and can close in on a deal. "He’s very likely to get this job now, it would be a surprise if this one ends up going the same way as the Alonso attempt. The knock-on effect of Amorim leaving Sporting will be interesting as there are three or four players that could end up in the Premier League and it’s hard to believe Liverpool don’t show interest in any of them. "We already know they have scouted the centre back Gonçalo Inacio and I’ve also heard they like Morten Hjulmand too. But elsewhere in that team there is Viktor Gyokeres and Pedro Goncalves attracting attention from big teams."

Who Inacio and Hjulmand Could Replace in Liverpool's Squad

Deals taking the duo to Anfield could see the departure of two older players

Inacio's proficiency at centre-back is an easy one to target in terms of who he could replace. Joel Matip has suffered injury woes this season, and with his contract up at the end of the season, it seems likely that he will depart for pastures new after a strong campaign at the Reds since joining from Schalke in 2016.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joel Matip is Liverpool's second-longest serving player after Joe Gomez

Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, Inacio would be one of the senior centre-backs in squad - and Jarell Quansah could come in when needed to form a superb quintet of options at the Premier League outfit.

Hjulmand, meanwhile, is an industrious central midfielder - and with the playmaking talents of Thiago Alcantara also likely to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer given his injury record over the past year, that could push Alexis Mac Allister further up the field. As a result any incoming for Hjulmand would see him, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch be the more defensive-minded options in the centre of the park.

