Patrick Dorgu got his first taste of life in a Manchester United stripf in the form of a 45-minute cameo against Leicester City in the FA Cup. Despite fans expecting him to fill in the left-wing back spot, Ruben Amorim stationed him on the right and, in his post-match interview, defended his decision to do so when questioned.

Eager to bring in a natural wing-back during the 2024/25 mid-season window, Amorim and his entourage landed on Lecce’s Dorgu – a player born and raised in Copenhagen and capable of playing in a multitude of positions across the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd’s three home wins against Leicester this season is the first time that’s been done by a Premier League club since 2022/23 (Man City vs Chelsea).

Luke Shaw’s perennial injury problems – coupled with Tyrell Malacia being shopped out on loan to PSV Eindhoven – meant that the Red Devils are currently shortchanged on the left-side of defence, especially when you consider Lisandro Martinez’s injury.

To cover for Martinez’s absence, Noussair Mazraoui moved into the left centre-back role in the first half and – behind Amad on the right – was newbie Dorgu, who has been deployed as a left-winger, at left-wing back, as a right-back and as a right-winger too.

Overall, the 20-year-old impressed fans before being replaced by Alejandro Garnacho at the half-time interval. Amorim, regarded as one of the best young managers in world football, defended his decision to place Dorgu on the right flank.

“He played a lot of times for Lecce on the right and the left. That’s one of the characteristics that we pay a lot of attention to. He was a little bit anxious with the first touch of the ball. This is a different league for him, different speed of the game, but he did well.”

"He has pace, he has strength, and he is going to improve a lot," Manchester United's tactician continued before suggesting that Dorgu's teammates need to aid his bedding-in period, "We, as a team, need to play better to help these new guys perform at the right level."

Quizzed if fans of the Old Trafford outfit can expect to see Dorgu on the right more often, Amorim said: “If you have seen the history of Dorgu for his last team he played a lot of games on the right and we have to have wingers who can play both sides like Dalot.

So I think it is really important thing because sometimes you need a left foot on the right side to come in and connect in a different way and sometimes you need a right foot to connect and cross more balls.

Amorim’s men had their backs against the wall for the majority of the encounter and Bobby De Cordova-Reid gave the visitors the lead just three minutes shy of the half-time break via a scrappy six-yard scramble for the ball.

Joshua Zirkzee’s 68th-minute equaliser calmed the nerves of the home contingent, before Harry Maguire’s controversial header in the dying embers – a decision that Amorim has insinuated was incorrect – got the 13-time FA Cup winners over the line with a 2-1 victory.

After it took a last-ditch header to enter the hat for the fifth round, Manchester United will learn their opponents on the evening of Monday 10 February. In the meantime, they are preparing for a visit to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.