Manchester United's search for a new manager looks to be advancing, with the Red Devils continuing in talks with Sporting boss Ruben Amorim - and the club could back their prospective new boss by signing three players to come with him from the Lisbon-based club which could cost £145million.

Erik ten Hag's sacking on Monday sparked rumours about who their new manager would be, and that seemed to be turned around fairly quickly with reports that United would be willing to pay Amorim's release clause of £8.5million. A deal seems to be progressing - and if it goes through, then three Sporting players may be targeted by United chiefs to help Amorim settle in.

Amorim 'Could Bring' Sporting Trio to Old Trafford

The Portuguese boss could extend his consistency across the continent

The report from TEAMtalk states that with United set to appoint Amorim as manager, the Portuguese boss has already begun identifying three transfer targets.

Ruben Amorim's statistics against Portugal's big four Record against Matches managed Record - wins-draws-losses Porto 18 5-5-8 Benfica 13 6-3-4 Braga 12 8-2-2 Sporting (as Braga manager only) 2 2-0-0

Amorim is eager to start his new journey in the north-west of England, and whilst a full agreement is not 100 percent done, Sporting are reportedly trying to find a suitable replacement - with sources even stating that he could stay until the end of the season.

However, the signs are seemingly pointing towards his appointment as United manager. The report states that Amorim isn't entirely convinced by the current squad, and with that in mind, there are three Sporting players that he wants to bring to Old Trafford in defender Goncalo Inacio, winger Marcus Edwards and midfielder Pedro Goncalves.

Despite United signing Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt this summer, the futures of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelöf are uncertain and, with Inacio being 'one of the best young defenders in Europe', they would make a move with his release clause of £51million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sporting have won two league titles in Amorim's four full seasons at the club.

Elsewhere, former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Edwards could come to the club to offer Amad Diallo vital competition on the right flank having previously been rated at £25million, whilst Conclaves could also move back to the Premier League having spent time with Wolverhampton Wanderers - though he would be the most difficult addition as Sporting consider him a 'vital player' and they would be reluctant to sanction his departure having slapped a £69million price tag on him earlier in the summer.

Sporting have endured a superb start to the Primeira Liga season, winning all nine of their games - scoring 30 goals and conceding just two in the process. Their stars are all extremely adapted to Amorim's football and, as a result, bringing players in who are instantly aligned to his ideals would be a huge bonus.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-10-24.