Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has explained why he doesn't like the new chant that the Old Trafford faithful have created for him. The Portuguese head coach celebrated his first two games at Old Trafford last week with a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt and a more impressive 4-0 victory against Everton.

Despite his side seemingly beginning to get to grips with their manager's system, Amorim was quick to offer a warning to his players after Sunday's fixture. He has now sent a similar message to fans, who have quickly become enamoured with the 39-year-old after he has laid the groundwork for future success. The club's loyal and passionate supporters have been chanting his name since his first game in charge against Ipswich.

Amorim Believes His Chant is Not Good For the Team

The former midfielder wants fans to use their energy on the players

Speaking ahead of United's Premier League clash against title chasers Arsenal on Wednesday, Amorim revealed that he believed the chant, sung to the tune of 'Give It Up' by KC and The Sunshine Band, is not a good thing despite the fans' support for him. Instead, he explained that he wanted supporters to channel their efforts into getting behind the players:

"I don’t like my chant. I feel a little bit, not embarrassed, but because I’m the coach, they have to chant for the players and for the club. So it's not a good thing for me. "I understand and really appreciate the connection with the supporters, but I want them to support the team and the players because they are on the pitch and I'm outside the pitch. But I am really honoured by that. I feel a connection with the supporters, but we know we need results to maintain that."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his third game in charge, Ruben Amorim achieved something that Erik ten Hag never did - win a Premier League game by a four goal margin.

The Red Devils are going to need their fan base in full voice on Wednesday if they want any chance of taking all three points off of Arsenal at the Emirates. The visitors have lost four out of their last five meetings with the Gunners, and haven't won a game in north London since 2019.

