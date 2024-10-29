After two tumultuous years, Manchester United have finally relieved Erik ten Hag of his duties and it seems like they've already got a replacement for the Dutchman lined up. Former Red Devils striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge on an interim basis, but if reports are to be believed, Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim has already verbally agreed to take charge at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach was previously linked with the Liverpool job earlier this year before the Reds went with Arne Slot, but it looks as though he'll now be securing a move to the Premier League. Amorim has made a name for himself coaching Sporting in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. On the surface, his background isn't too dissimilar to that of Ten Hag's, who had earned a reputation during a dominant reign in charge of Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Are there really any similarities, though? Well, it's time to take a close look at Amorim's statistics while coaching Sporting CP and compare them to Ten Hag's during his time at Ajax.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP stats vs Erik ten Hag's Ajax stats Amorim Statistics Ten Hag 227 Matches 215 161 Matches won 159 33 Matches drawn 27 33 Matches lost 29 499 Goals scored 593 197 Goals conceded 184 5 Trophies won 6

Looking at their statistics on the surface, the pair are very closely matched. It's very impressive to see that Ten Hag's men scored nearly 100 more goals in 12 fewer matches, though.

Formations Used

Both men favoured specific formations

Following his appointment at Sporting CP, Amorim has almost exclusively played a 3-4-3 formation. There have been a number of instances when his side has shaped up differently, but he's almost always gone with that formation. Considering how good they've looked since he took charge, it makes sense that he hasn't really strayed too far away from it.

Ten Hag, on the other hand, was a little bit more flexible and tried several different formations. He again, though, had one that he clearly favoured over the rest and that was a 4-3-3 formation. Whether it was set-up defensively or in a more attacking manner, the Dutchman regularly employed three midfielders and three forwards. Things changed once he took the United job and he was forced to switch things up, so Amorim might also be forced to change his ideal shape to suit the squad at Old Trafford.

Transfer Business

Amorim has spent more money

Throughout his spell at Old Trafford, Ten Hag was given the chance to spend plenty of money and signed an army of players. He failed to unearth many gems, though, and a lot of his business left a lot to be desired. During his time at Ajax, the coach got to spend some money, but not quite at the same level. Ten Hag spent just under €200m on 29 players over the course of five years with Ajax and signed the likes of Sebastien Haller, Lisandro Martinez and Edson Alvarez for the team.

Amorim has had the chance to spend a little more than Ten Hag. Following his appointment at Sporting, he's spent just over €250m and managed to bag some real gems in Manuel Ugarte, Viktor Gyokeres, Paulinho, Pedro Porro and Pedro Goncalves during that period. His work with Gyokeres in particular has earned plenty of plaudits as he turned the former Coventry City man into one of the best forwards in the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has scored 57 goals in 64 games under Ruben Amorim

Amorim's track record when it comes to finding talent should give plenty of United fans encouragement. Considering how impressive Ten Hag was in the transfer market with Ajax, though, there's no guarantee that the 39-year-old would replicate his success on the market with the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP transfer business vs Erik ten Hag's Ajax transfer business Amorim Statistics Ten Hag €253,216,000 Money spent €195,150,000 42 Players signed 29 €8,440,533 Average fee per signing €8,870,455 €24.50m Most expensive signing €22.50m

Overall Legacy

Both men transformed their teams into contenders quickly

It's pretty clear that as things stand, United aren't quite ready to compete at the top of the Premier League. They are well off the mark in comparison to Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool at the top of the table. There's a project on hand at Old Trafford and it's going to take some work to turn things around. How quickly could Amorim get that done, though? Judging from his time in Portugal, he's capable of producing results quickly.

Having been appointed Sporting manager in early 2020, he guided the team to a league title by the end of the 2020/21 campaign. Delivering a major piece of silverware after just over a year is pretty impressive. Similarly, though, Ten Hag guided his team to a league title after his first full season in charge of Ajax.

In conclusion, the pair actually have very similar records during their tenures in with Sporting and Ajax. They've won a similar number of games and won a similar amount of silverware. Amorim has spent over €50m more, but they average a similar average fee on their signings and brought success in a similar timeline. What makes things more impressive for the Portuguese coach, though, is the fact his record is close to Ten Hag's, but in a much tougher and stronger league.

He's also achieved all of his success with Sporting while still being just 39 years old. He's still got plenty of room to grow and develop and if he's appointed as Old Trafford, the Red Devils couuld have their next long-term coach.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 29/10/2024