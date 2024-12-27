Ten games into his Manchester United tenure, and the storm that Ruben Amorim warned of has most certainly hit Old Trafford. The 2-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineux meant that the Red Devils slipped down to 14th in the Premier League table, a place lower than they were when the Portuguese coach took over at the club.

While Amorim's appointment is seen as a long-term project at Old Trafford, the man himself has warned that he risks the sack if he continues to struggle with winning games in the immediate future. His struggles have been further emphasised by a damning graphic that has revealed just how he compares to his predecessor, Erik ten Hag, in his final ten games in charge before getting the boot.

Amorim Statistics Compared to Ten Hag

The Dutchman is superior in man categories

As per the Daily Mail, the graphic below shows just how much Amorim has struggled since taking the reins from Ten Hag, as he falls short of the former Ajax man in several key areas, including in matches lost in which the 39-year-old has suffered five defeats in comparison to the Dutchman's two.

Despite coming away with zero points more often, Amorim has managed to pick up more victories and fewer draws as his side adjusts to the system the former Sporting manager is attempting to implement. In terms of end product, it is not a good look for Amorim, as his side have scored fewer goals (17 to Ten Hag's 18), have a worse xG, and have conceded far more over the same number of games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag won six of his first ten games in charge at Manchester United, and lost just four.

One positive could be that under Amorim, United have scored more despite taking fewer shots (145 to 183), though there will be question marks as to why chance creation has seen a significant drop and why there have been fewer overall touches in the opposition penalty area. This has led to fewer big chances being created compared to the previous regime.

Where United clearly have improved is in the chances they have given up defensively. Despite conceding more goals—some due to comical errors such as two conceded directly from corners—they have a far better xG against under Amorim (11.06 to 14.98). This improvement has largely stemmed from better control of possession, which stands at over five percent higher than under Ten Hag.

Amorim's job does not get any easier before the year is over, as United await a visit from the recently improved Newcastle as Old Trafford looks to put their recent mice infestation behind them to end 2024 in style.

