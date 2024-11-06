Fabrizio Romano has revealed that new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is excited to work with young defender Leny Yoro, after he returned to first-team training for the first time since the summer.

The 18-year-old suffered a broken foot during pre-season in a friendly against Arsenal and has been unable to play ever since, failing to make a single official appearance under Erik Ten Hag who signed him before the Dutch coach departed the club last month.

He will be replaced by Amorim, who will officially start his role as the new head coach on November 11th, and according to reliable journalist Romano one player he is looking forward to working with in particular is Yoro.

The central defender returned to first-team training for the first time on Wednesday under Ruud van Nistelrooy ahead of the Europa League clash with PAOK on Thursday, and he could yet be in contention for some minutes off the bench. United will also take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League, in what will be van Nistelrooy's final game as interim manager before Amorim's arrival.

But with the club unlikely to rush Yoro back to action with the international break just around the corner providing him a greater opportunity to strengthen and gain more fitness, it could be Amorim who is the man who hands the highly-rated defender his debut.

Matthijs De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez have been the first-choice central defensive pairing so far this season under Ten Hag and Van Nistelrooy, while Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have provided back-up.

However, with Amorim's preference for a three-at-the-back system there is a great opportunity for Yoro to come into the fold and get regular action alongside more experienced players to ease his way into a new league and help him settle in after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.