Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has explained why he opted to play Bruno Fernandes as one half of a midfield pivot during the Red Devils' 3-2 Europa League victory over Bodo/Glimt. An Alejandro Garnacho opener inside 60 seconds and a Rasmus Hojlund double were enough for the hosts to come away with an important three points.

There were some surprise inclusions in Amorim's starting XI, with Antony being given the nod at right wing-back, while Tyrell Malacia made his first start in 550 days after recovering from a long-term knee injury. However, fans were left scratching their heads when it was revealed that Fernandes would be lining up alongside Manuel Ugarte, rather than as one of the advanced midfielders. After the game, the manager explained the reason behind his decision, clarifying how he felt it suited his captain.

Related Man Utd 'In Talks' to Sign Perfect Bruno Fernandes Replacement Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign Oscar Gloukh, and he could be a long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

Amorim Explains Fernandes Position Change

The midfielder struggled defensively in his new role

Speaking to TNT Sports after the full-time whistle, the former Sporting coach explained why he opted to drop Fernandes in a deeper midfield role, citing his vision and ability to dictate the game as a key factor. The 39-year-old stated:

"He's the most experienced player. He's the right player to dictate the tempo. Mason Mount was always with his back to goal, which is difficult and Bruno is better with the goal in front of him."

Amorim opted to include the aforementioned Mason Mount as one of the number 10s after the Englishman reportedly impressed in training. While he received widespread applause for his efforts, fans were not so complimentary towards the skipper, who struggled to adapt to his defensive responsibilities.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes lost possession 12 times and made just one tackle against Bodo/Glimt.

A key moment that was pointed out was that Fernandes was nowhere to be seen for Bodo/Glimt's opener, as Manuel Ugarte had gone to close down the ball. This left acres of space for Hakon Evjen to pick out the top corner with a delightful finish on the edge of the box. Nevertheless, with Amorim suggesting that Fernandes' best position is one that allows him to see what's in front of him, there is a sense that the United captain could continue to play in unfamiliar territory.