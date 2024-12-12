Summary One Manchester United star has caused concern following a crucial mistake against Viktoria Plzen.

United won the game 2-1 but had to come from behind after a costly error was punished.

The mistake by Andre Onana was not his first within the last week and will leave Ruben Amorim with food for thought.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United just about avoided embarrassment in Czechia as they came from behind to beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Europa League. Having dominated possession in the first period but creating very little to leave their manager 'furious' according to Owen Hargreaves, the visitors were left shell-shocked as Plzen profited from a quick start to the second period that saw former Derby County and Burnley man tap home from close range.

Luckily for the Premier League giants, their manager was able to make changes from the bench to give his side more impetus. Within ninety seconds of his introduction, Antony was able to find a surging Amad Diallo, whose nutmeg and attempted shot deflected into the path of fellow substitute Rasmus Hojlund to level things up. The Dane then sealed a comeback after finishing a smart free-kick routine.

While the result finished as a positive one for United, there were still plenty of performances that left a lot to be desired. However, there was on in particular that stands out given his recent poor display against Nottingham Forest. That being Andre Onana who has left the Old Trafford faithful fearing that he may be returning to his previous calamitous self.

Onana Makes Another Costly Mistake vs Plzen

The Cameroonian has been making more mistakes lately

The former Inter Milan shot-stopper has been one of the surprises of the season in the Premier League so far this campaign, as he has become a far more reliable man between the sticks and seemed to have cut many errors out of his game. In fact, his excellent performances were believed to give his manager some other food for thought, with suggestions that how often he was called into action would leave the new head coach frustrated.

Onana was also listed as an unsellable asset when it was revealed that the Red Devils were open to offers for the majority of their squad. However, signs were beginning to creep in that the 28-year-old was slipping back into old habits against Forest last weekend. The visitors' second goal came as Morgan Gibbs-White's effort from distance left the Cameroonian bamboozled, despite the fact it was hit straight at him. He then did himself no favours for Forest's third, as he watched a seemingly inconspicuous Chris Wood header loop over him and into the far corner.

Having also struggled to dominate at set-pieces vs Arsenal (with the Gunners scoring twice from corners in the game prior for Forest), the last thing Onana needed in this midweek trip was another shaky performance. Early indicators were hardly promising, though, when the former Ajax youngster came racing out for a cross and got nowhere near the ball. Instead, he collided with teammate Casemiro, with the pair seemingly having words with one another in the aftermath.

While he managed to avoid being punished in this instance, the same could not be said at the beginning of the second half, with Plzen's goal being all Onana's doing. The 'keeper gave away possession after playing a poor pass inside his penalty area. The hosts leapt on it and capitalised, leaving the Cameroonian with egg on his face. TNT Sports co-commentator Robbie Savage summed it up well, calling his involvement 'terrible.'

When Hojlund sealed the three points for the travelling Reds, Onana raced out of his goal to join the celebrations as his blushes were spared. Yet his 'terrible' display, combined with that just a few days earlier, will no doubt be leaving Amorim with plenty to think about, not only ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby but also for his long-term project.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Onana has kept just two clean sheets in 12 European games for Manchester United.

Amorim's Lack of Options to Replace Onana

The Cameroonian will be under pressure but will likely retain his place

While recent performances would ordinarily pile the pressure on Onana, the fact that United don't have the strongest competition behind him means he is likely to retain his position at least until the end of the season. Number two option, Altay Bayindir, has been used sparingly since his arrival last season, and reports have suggested that he is keen to end his stay at the club in January.

The other in-house alternative is Tom Heaton, whose return to the club was largely to fill the homegrown quota, as has become the case for most third-choice goalkeepers. While Onana appears to have nothing to worry about imminently, his recent form is a warning sign for both him and his manager, and if it continues, it may mean another name will be needed on the shopping list - with Mike Maignan believed to fit the bill.

Amorim would not have been happy with this performance – perhaps even 'furious', as suggested by Hargreaves – and if Onana can't improve, the new manager will soon lose patience with his goalkeeper as he looks to build the team.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 12/12/2024