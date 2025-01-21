A new report has insisted that Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim was so furious in his side’s chastening 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend that he caused damage to the big television screen in the dressing room.

The Red Devils slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford, falling to 13th in the Premier League table in the process, as their evident deficiencies were highlighted by Fabian Hurzeler well-drilled system and his players’ all-action approach.

Yankuba Minteh opened the scoring just five minutes into proceedings before skipper Bruno Fernandes dispatched his penalty in the 23rd minute. It was all Brighton in the second half, though, and Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter were on target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brighton are the first team in Premier League history to win at Old Trafford three times on the bounce.

While the Old Trafford outfit now look ahead to their Europa League clash with Scottish Premiership’s Rangers on Thursday night, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell has revealed that Amorim, 39, was furious with his players' application – or lack thereof – as Brighton ran riot on Sunday afternoon.

According to the report, Manchester United’s head coach unleashed a flurry of emotions, as he lost his temper, once the full-time whistle was blown, and they returned to the dressing room after his men’s seventh loss in his 15-game stint.

Inside the Old Trafford dressing room, the TV – which is used to go through tactics in their typical pre-match preparations – was used as collateral as it was smashed by the Portuguese tactician. It is believed that it will be fixed ahead of Rangers’ visit.

Close

The recipients of Amorim’s rampaging post-match outburst – the likes of Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo – were concerned as he typically opts for a quieter approach. According to the report, he usually ‘does not say a word’ immediately after full-time.

While he typically prefers to allow his temper to cool and drum his feelings into his players the following day, his reaction was similar to Sir Alex Ferguson’s well-documented hairdryer treatment.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd Keen to Sign Lightning-Fast Winger Alongside Dorgu Manchester United could look to bring young talent into their ranks in the coming weeks - with one Champions League star being touted

Amorim, widely regarded as one of the best young managers in world football, has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford and will be looking to use the transfer windows to reinforce his roster to suit his ideology of using a three-man defence.

Following their sixth home defeat of the Premier League campaign, their worst streak on home soil since the 1893/84 campaign, Lisbon-born Amorim came out to suggest that his collection of players were the ‘worst Manchester United team in history’.