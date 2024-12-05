Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was spotted being furious with Marcus Rashford by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst in the lead up to Arsenal's second goal on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils had already conceded once against the set piece specialist Gunners when the England forward tried to get the ball back up the pitch from the corner just after the 70th minute.

However, he appeared to slip and ended up giving away another corner, which led to William Saliba scoring a second goal for the hosts which effectively ended the contest.

Watching from the press box at the Emirates, Luckhurst saw Amorim fuming on the touchline after the corner was given away.

'And what was Rashford doing by conceding that daft corner? Amorim looked furious at that.'

The Portuguese's mood wouldn't have improved seconds later when Andre Onana failed to leave his line for the corner kick, which was headed back across goal for a simple finish for Saliba to put the game beyond reach.

Luckhurst didn't hold back in his player ratings article post-match as Amorim suffered his first defeat in charge, handing second-half substitute Rashford a 4/10 rating following his 'brain-dead' moment.

'Conceded a brain-dead corner for Arsenal's second goal. 4'

Rashford has actually started Amorim's reign at Old Trafford in good form with three goals in four appearances so far, netting in the first minute of his first match in charge at Ipswich Town before netting a brace in the convincing 4-0 victory against Everton at the weekend.

However, the 27-year-old has also started two of the four matches on the substitutes' bench as Amorim looks to evaluate all of his centre-forward options, with Rashford sharing that role with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

It was Hojlund who was given the nod on Wednesday night with Rashford given the final 30 minutes to make an impact.

United and Amorim will be looking to bounce back from their first setback under his leadership when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the aim of returning to the top half of the Premier League table.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 05-12-24.