Highlights Ruben Amorim is unsure about his future at Sporting CP, keeping Liverpool fans hopeful for a potential move.

Liverpool's search for Klopp's replacement may lead them to the impressive Amorim from Sporting.

Liverpool are considering the appointment of Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, and he's now discussed his future, confirming that he's unable to guarantee that he will remain with the Portuguese outfit.

With Klopp announcing that he will depart in the summer, the Reds are on the hunt for a new manager. Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will be tasked with finding the right replacement, and they've already been dealt a blow with Xabi Alonso confirming he will stay with Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool do have an interest in Sporting CP's Amorim, who is doing a superb job with the Portuguese club. With Alonso ruled out of the running, Amorim could find himself high up in the pecking order.

Amorim Speaks Out on Future Amid Liverpool Interest

Sporting boss refuses to rule out departure

Amorim has now spoken to the media about his future with Sporting amid the reported interest from Liverpool, and he's confirmed that he is unable to guarantee that he will stay with his current club, unlike how Alonso did back in March...

"I can not guarantee that I will stay at Sporting next season. I can’t say that like Xabi Alonso did. We have time to discuss my future, we will do that at the right time. Now focus on winning titles and then we will see what happens."

It's certainly positive news for Liverpool supporters, with Amorim refusing to rule out a departure. The Sporting boss appears to be keeping his options open ahead of a potential approach from the Merseyside outfit. Journalist Jason Burt has suggested that Amorim is near the top of Liverpool's shortlist as they analyse the ideal options to come in and steer the ship after Klopp.

Ruben Amorim - managerial career Team Time in charge Matches Points per match Casa Pia July 2018 - January 2019 4 2.25 SC Braga December 2019 - March 2020 13 2.38 Sporting CP March 2020 - present 204 2.24 Correct as of 05/04/2024

Amorim's start to his managerial career has been impressive, but there's no doubt the step up to being in charge of one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League is going to be a difficult task for the young coach.

Related Paulo Barreira Could Join Ruben Amorim at Liverpool Liverpool could look to appoint Sporting CP injury prevention and conditioning expert Paulo Barreira if Ruben Amorim is hired at Anfield.