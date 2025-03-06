Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has struggled to get a tune out of his team since taking over from Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has provided an update on his future.

Appointed in November, Amorim took over at Old Trafford after Ten Hag was sacked with United sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table. In the weeks and months following, things haven't improved in Manchester, with the Red Devils still fighting towards the bottom of the table.

As it stands, Amorim has lost nine out of the 24 games he's had in charge of the club, and United remain in 14th place, the exact same position as when Ten Hag was sacked. Amorim now only has one opportunity to bring a trophy in his first campaign, with the Europa League the only competition they remain in.

David Ornstein on Ruben Amorim's Man Utd Future

United likely to stick with Amorim

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Ornstein has suggested that he doesn't know if United can even afford to sack Amorim at this stage. The reliable journalist adds that he believes they want to build with the Portuguese manager and that in time, his style will begin to work...

"Manchester United just need to get their performances together. They've shown tiny signs within games of progress and sort of moving certain things in the right direction. But as MMM says, results have been woeful by their standards. And I don't know if they can even afford to get rid of Ruben Amorim if they wanted to, and I don't know of them wanting to. I believe they want to build with him and that in time, his style will work, because they've tried other styles, they've tried other managers, they've tried other formations, and I think that's his point. The problem is with the quality on the pitch, the belief, what Old Trafford seems to do to some of these players. And it's going to be a long journey ahead to see if they can turn it around."

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Wins 5 Draws 3 Losses 8 Goals conceded 21 Goals scored 27 Points per game 1.13

United have sacked a host of different managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, and we've only seen the Red Devils slowly deteriorate over the years. Sticking with one man might be the answer, but Amorim will certainly have to start proving his worth after a disappointing start to his tenure.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

1:22 Related 'Outstanding' £170k-a-Week Star Wants to Leave Man Utd The 30-year-old is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06/03/25.