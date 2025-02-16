Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim 'wheeled away in anger' after seeing Alejandro Garnacho miss a gilt-edged chance against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Garnacho is going through a tricky period with the Red Devils, and heading into the game, the Argentina international failed to score or provide an assist in his previous games. The 20-year-old was heavily linked with a potential departure in the January transfer window, which might be having an impact on his current performances for United.

With Marcus Rashford heading to Aston Villa on loan, there is plenty of pressure on Garnacho to deliver as Amorim has a lack of alternative options in attack. Garnacho's opportunity against Spurs was a huge chance for him to get back on track, but it was a disappointing finish.

Amorim Furious With Garnacho for Man Utd

He 'wheeled away in anger'

Writing on X, The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell has suggested that Amorim 'wheeled away in anger' after seeing Garnacho blaze over the bar from close range at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Bruno Fernandes played a superb pass for Garnacho to receive inside the box, but he somehow missed the target, firing into the stands behind the goal...

"Amorim wheeled away in anger when Garnacho skied that shot. Glorious chance created by Hojlund's run to create space and Fernandes' sharp pass. Garnacho has to score."

Alejandro Garnacho's first half v Tottenham Shots 2 Big chances missed 1 Ground duels won 0% Dribbles complete 0

Amad Diallo was recently ruled out due to injury and could potentially miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a problem during training. Garnacho is going to have to step up for Amorim if United are to turn their campaign around. The Red Devils are currently fighting in the bottom half of the Premier League table and are showing no signs of late that they can start a late push to finish in the European places.

3:01 Related Man Utd Readying £75m Summer Bid for 'World-Class' Star Manchester United are in need of a striker to come into their ranks at Old Trafford with the club struggling to score goals

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.